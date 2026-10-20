Sidra Medicine Concludes MENA Microbiome 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine concluded the last day of MENA Microbiome 2026 with a call to action for stronger collaborative efforts to translate microbiome discoveries into clinical applications to improve disease diagnosis, treatment, and patient outcomes.

The day's official opening featured addresses by Acting Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Governors at Sidra Medicine, Mohammed Khalid Al Mana; Chief Medical Officer, Professor Ibrahim Janahi; and Chief Research Officer Professor Khalid Fakhro.

The speakers emphasised the importance of strengthening scientific collaboration, supporting research innovation, and accelerating the translation of scientific discoveries into improved patient care.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Minister of Social Development and Family, H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al-Nuaimi, alongside senior dignitaries, representatives of healthcare and research institutions, and international scientific experts.

Acting CEO and Member of the Board of Governors at Sidra Medicine Mohammed Khalid Al Mana, said,“At Sidra Medici ne, we believe that the future of medicine depends not only on discovering new knowledge, but also on our ability to translate that knowledge into a meaningful impact on patients and communities. Through this conference, we aim to strengthen scientific collaboration across our region, encourage young researchers, and create opportunities for partnerships that can advance innovative healthcare solutions.

“Furthermore, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to our Strategic Sponsor, the Ministry of Public Health of the State of Qatar, for its support and patronage of MENA Microbiome. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to research, innovation, and collaboration in pursuit of a healthier and more sustainable future for Qatar and the region.”

Chief Research Officer at Sidra Medicine, Professor Khalid Fakhro, said:“Conferences like MENA Microbiome 2026 are critical to establishing a strong dialogue across the multifaceted role of research being translated into clinical care - from the bench to the bedside and back to the bench. I am confident that through this approach and multidisciplinary collaboration, we can actively contribute to a healthier future for generations to come.”

A keynote presentation by Dr. Jacques Ravel, examined advances in understanding the microbiome and its role in women's reproductive health. It also highlighted emerging opportunities to develop targeted interventions that could improve reproductive and gynecological health.

A key highlight at MENA Microbiome 2026 was the panel discussion, 'Microbiome and Metagenomics: How to Move from Research to Clinical Implementation,' featuring Dr. Majdi Osman, Dr. Nikhil Pai, Dr. Mamoun Elawad, and Dr. Sara Abdullah. The panel session was moderated by Professor Hilal Lashuel, Research Development and Innovation Advisor to the Chairperson of Qatar Foundation.