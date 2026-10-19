300Magazine Launches As A New International Art And Design Publication

300Magazine

300Magazine launches as an international platform dedicated to contemporary and classical art and collectible design.

- Julia Sysalova, cofounder of 300MagazineNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The new platform's editorial content features artists, critics, curators, and other art professionals and is aimed at a global audience of museum professionals, gallerists, collectors, designers, and art enthusiasts.Its concept is built around the idea of art as a living and constantly changing discourse. It looks at how ideas move across countries and disciplines, and how the meaning of art is shaped by institutions, markets, criticism, and audiences.The magazine will feature interviews with artists, curators, and cultural figures, alongside profiles of emerging and established artists. Behind the Scenes explores studios and creative processes, while Events covers exhibitions, biennales, and art fairs. Opinions brings together essays and commentary, and News follows developments in the art market and cultural institutions. Experiences expands the conversation into travel, design, collecting, and lived encounters with creativity.Founded by curator and critic Julia Sysalova and entrepreneur and art manager Ilya Kushnirskiy, 300Magazine draws on their different experience across contemporary art, cultural diplomacy, art management, and collecting.Based in Athens, Julia Sysalova works internationally across contemporary art and cultural diplomacy. She has presented her curatorial projects at The Wrong Biennale, the Personal Structures Biennale in Venice, the Osten Biennial, the Tashkent International Biennale of Contemporary Art, and Platforms Project. She is Vice President of the Institute of Mediterranean Culture and an AICA member. Ilya Kushnirskiy is co-owner of Fine Art Shippers, an international art logistics company based in New York. His work spans art management, collecting, and educational projects.“Art today exists within a complex international ecosystem of artists, institutions, collectors, galleries, and audiences,” says Ilya Kushnirskiy, cofounder of 300Magazine.“300Magazine gives us an opportunity to bring these perspectives together and make the conversation around art more open and accessible.”At the heart of 300Magazine is the ambition to encourage curiosity about art and the many ways it can be experienced and discussed. The platform works with independent writers, critics, and curators from different backgrounds and geographies. Contributions are selected for editorial merit and relevance, with an emphasis on accuracy, clarity, and insight. 300Magazine also collaborates with individual and institutional partners, including artists, curators, collectors, scholars, museums, galleries, fairs, foundations, and universities, while maintaining editorial independence.

Irina Egorova

Collection PR

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300Magazine Launches as a New International Art and Design Publication News Provided By Collection PR October 19, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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