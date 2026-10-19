Evan White PR Publishes HR Tech Public Relations And Talent Acquisition Marketing Guides

Evan White PR's published guides cover public relations planning, conference strategy, and integrated campaigns for HR and talent acquisition technology companies.

New articles address the first 90 days of PR, conference planning, industry podcasts, and campaigns built around research and customer evidence.

- Evan WhiteLAS VEGAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Evan White PR has published four articles examining public relations and industry communications for human resources and talent acquisition technology companies. The collection covers launch planning, conference selection, podcast conversations, and the development of campaigns around original research.Published on evanwhitepr, the resources describe how media relations, analyst outreach, customer stories, thought leadership, podcasts, and events contribute to a company's communications program. The articles are intended for founders, marketing leaders, and communications teams working in HR technology and recruiting technology.“A product announcement gives a company one moment to explain its story,” said Evan White, founder of Evan White PR.“The work before and after that announcement matters: finding the evidence, preparing the people who can explain it, and developing useful conversations around the problem the product addresses.”The collection includes four articles:The First 90 Days of HR Tech PR: What a Startup Should Expect examines the opening stages of a public relations engagement, including learning the business, refining its positioning, gathering supporting evidence, and setting communications priorities.The HR and Talent Acquisition Conference Guide: 75 Events to Know provides a reference for companies evaluating industry events. It considers opportunities to meet buyers, customers, partners, and other participants in the HR and recruiting technology market.What HR Tech's Top Voices Are Talking About brings together industry conversations from Purple Acorn Network shows and other podcasts. The article introduces readers to discussions involving HR and talent acquisition practitioners and industry commentators.What an HR Tech PR Campaign Looks Like When the Story Is Bigger Than a Press Release examines an employee-referral research campaign, tracing the development of a story from research and data through interviews, media outreach, and follow-up content.The articles are available through the Evan White PR blog.The collection reflects White's work through Talent Tech PR, the HR and talent acquisition technology focus of Evan White PR. Topics include explaining a product's role in the hiring process, preparing executives for industry conversations, and connecting company announcements with supporting research and customer experience.“Good PR makes a company easier to understand,” White said.“A customer example, a research finding, and a founder interview can each explain a different part of the same story. The goal is to give people something specific they can understand, evaluate, and remember.”About Evan White PREvan White PR is a public relations and communications firm based in Santa Monica, California. The firm works with technology companies on media relations, analyst outreach, thought leadership, content, podcasts, and events. Talent Tech PR is its focus on human resources technology, talent acquisition technology, and recruiting technology companies.

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Evan White PR Publishes HR Tech Public Relations and Talent Acquisition Marketing Guides News Provided By Evan White PR October 19, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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