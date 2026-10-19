Linda Darling

Number One Linda Darling

Track Title: Number One Genre: Afro-Gospel Launch Date: 9th October 2026 ISRC Code: QT6HM2651021

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Linda Darling releases music that inspires faith, hope, and purpose. She is a Kenyan entrepreneur, singer, and performing artist whose songs reflect her unwavering trust in God and her passion for inspiring lives through worship and contemporary Christian music.Based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Linda is committed to fulfilling God's calling by creating music that speaks to the heart, strengthens faith, and encourages people to trust in God's purpose.Number One is a deeply personal body of work that tells the story of Linda Darling's journey with God, from the struggles of her childhood to the woman and artist she has become today.Behind the music is a life shaped by seasons of hardship, uncertainty, prayer, growth and perseverance. There were moments when the road ahead was unclear, moments when she searched for answers, and moments when all she could do was pray and trust that God would carry her through. And He did.Looking back at her journey, Linda recognises one constant presence through every chapter of her life: God. That realisation is at the heart of the title Number One.@lindakdarling@lindakdarlingContact Linda Darling at... or... and please mention Radio Pluggers!

David Wiltsher

Radio Pluggers

+ +44 7552 531612

Number One

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Music Alert Number One from Kenyan Entrepreneur, Singer and Performing Artist Linda Darling News Provided By Radio Pluggers October 19, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.