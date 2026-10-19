China Output Beats Forecasts as Industrial Growth Hits 5.5 Percent
(MENAFN) China’s industrial output and retail sales both topped forecasts in September, official figures released Monday showed, pointing to firmer momentum in the world’s second-largest economy.
Industrial production climbed 5.5% from a year earlier, ahead of the 5.4% that markets had expected and up from 5.2% in August, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). On a monthly basis, output rose 0.61%. Growth over the first nine months of the year stands at 5.3%.
Manufacturing led the gains with a 6% annual increase in September. Mining output grew 1.3%, while electricity, heating, gas and water production and supply advanced 5.6%.
High-tech and equipment sectors posted the sharpest gains. Computer, communication and other electronic equipment manufacturing surged 16.4%, and special-purpose machinery production rose 12.1%.
The auto sector sent mixed signals. Automobile manufacturing output grew 6.7%, and new energy vehicle production jumped 16.9% to 1.87 million units. Overall vehicle production, however, fell 5.7% to 3.06 million units.
Consumer spending also surprised to the upside. Retail sales rose 1.1% year-on-year in September, well above the 0.5% growth forecast and an acceleration from 0.4% in August. Sales totaled 4.24 trillion yuan, up 0.35% from the previous month. Excluding automobiles, retail sales expanded 3.9% annually to 3.88 trillion yuan ($580 billion).
For January through September, retail sales reached 37 trillion yuan, up 1.1% from the same period last year. Goods sales increased 1%, while catering revenue rose 2.4%.
Industrial production climbed 5.5% from a year earlier, ahead of the 5.4% that markets had expected and up from 5.2% in August, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). On a monthly basis, output rose 0.61%. Growth over the first nine months of the year stands at 5.3%.
Manufacturing led the gains with a 6% annual increase in September. Mining output grew 1.3%, while electricity, heating, gas and water production and supply advanced 5.6%.
High-tech and equipment sectors posted the sharpest gains. Computer, communication and other electronic equipment manufacturing surged 16.4%, and special-purpose machinery production rose 12.1%.
The auto sector sent mixed signals. Automobile manufacturing output grew 6.7%, and new energy vehicle production jumped 16.9% to 1.87 million units. Overall vehicle production, however, fell 5.7% to 3.06 million units.
Consumer spending also surprised to the upside. Retail sales rose 1.1% year-on-year in September, well above the 0.5% growth forecast and an acceleration from 0.4% in August. Sales totaled 4.24 trillion yuan, up 0.35% from the previous month. Excluding automobiles, retail sales expanded 3.9% annually to 3.88 trillion yuan ($580 billion).
For January through September, retail sales reached 37 trillion yuan, up 1.1% from the same period last year. Goods sales increased 1%, while catering revenue rose 2.4%.
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