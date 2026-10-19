NSE, BSE Announce Muhurat Trading Timings For Nov 8 Diwali Session

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) The National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) on Monday announced the timings for the special live trading session of Diwali Muhurat trading, which will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2026 from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.

According to the exchange, the session will begin with the pre-open order entry period from 2:05 pm to 2:15 pm, followed by order matching and trade confirmation until 2:17 pm.

A brief pre-open buffer period will continue until 2:20 pm, when normal market trading will commence. The continuous trading session will remain open until 3:30 pm for non-closing auction session (CAS) securities, while trading in CAS securities will conclude at 3:15 pm.

The exchange has also outlined separate windows for reference price calculation, closing auction activities, order matching and post-close trading.

A block deal session has been scheduled from 1:50 pm to 2:05 pm, while a special pre-open session for initial public offerings (IPOs) and relisted securities will run from 2:05 pm to 2:50 pm. Stocks under the special pre-open session will trade in the normal market between 3:05 pm and 3:30 pm.

The NSE said the call auction illiquid session will be conducted from 2:25 pm to 3:10 pm, while the trade modification cut-off time has been fixed at 4:15 pm.

The exchange added that order entry, modification and cancellation facilities will be available during the designated pre-open and closing auction periods, subject to the rules applicable to market and limit orders. System-driven random closure mechanisms will be implemented during the final minutes of key order-entry windows.

Importantly, the NSE clarified that all trades executed during the Muhurat trading session will carry settlement obligations, similar to a regular trading day.

Muhurat trading is a long-standing tradition in Indian stock markets and is conducted annually on the occasion of Diwali. The symbolic session marks the beginning of a new Vikram Samvat, which this year will be Samvat 2083.

The special trading window is considered auspicious by many investors and traders, who view participation in the session as a way to usher in prosperity, wealth and financial growth for the year ahead.