CCPA Takes Action Against Online Platforms Over Sale Of Regulated, Hazardous Explosive Substances

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has initiated regulatory action against the un-authorised online listing, hosting, advertising and facilitating the sale of regulated and hazardous explosive substances, such as Ammonium Nitrate, Gun Powder, Picric Acid and Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate (PETN), on seven digital platforms, it was announced on Monday.

The CCPA initiated action regarding the online listing and sale of such substances on online platforms including IndiaMART, TradeIndia, Dial4Trade, Justdial, Sigma-Aldrich India, ExportersIndia and Ibuychemikals. The platforms furnished details of 3,940 sellers and listing entries in all.

The CCPA has so far passed final orders in the following matters: Dial4Trade -- penalty of Rs 10 lakh for the sale of Ammonium Nitrate; ExportersIndia (Weblink Pvt Ltd) -- penalty of Rs 10 lakh for the sale of Ammonium Nitrate and Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate (PETN); and ExportersIndia (Weblink Pvt Ltd) -- penalty of Rs 10 lakh for the sale of Picric Acid.

In the case of Dial4Trade Technologies, a penalty of Rs 10 lakh was imposed by CCPA on the company,and it was directed to discontinue the listing and facilitation of sale of Ammonium Nitrate and any other explosive substance on its platform.

“The company has challenged the order before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) under Section 24 of the Act. After hearing the parties on 9 October 2026, the NCDRC dismissed the appeal,” according to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

In the case of ExportersIndia, a penalty of Rs 10 lakh was imposed on the company by the CCPA for online listing, hosting, advertising and facilitating the sale of Ammonium Nitrate and PETN, explosives whose sale is regulated under the Explosives Act, 1884 and the rules framed thereunder.

“In another case a penalty of Rs 10 Lakh was imposed on the company for online listing, hosting, advertising and facilitating the sale of Picric Acid explosive whose sale is regulated under the Explosives Act, 1884 and the rules framed thereunder. ExportersIndia has filed appeals under Section 24 of the Act before the NCDRC, which are likely to be listed for hearing in the coming period,” said the CCPA.

Moreover, the CCPA had issued notices to IndiaMART InterMESH Limited, concerning the online listing, hosting, advertising sale/ facilitating sale of the Ammonium Nitrate, PETN/Gunpowder, Picric Acid hazardous substances on its platform.

The Director General–Investigation has completed his investigation in the matter. The report of the DG–Investigation has been shared with the company. IndiaMART has submitted its reply to the Investigation Report.

“In compliance with the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the company has been afforded multiple opportunities for a hearing, during which it has presented its comprehensive submissions. The company has approached the Delhi High Court by way of a writ petition challenging the show cause notices issued by the CCPA,” said the statement.

CCPA also issued notices to Just Dial Limited concerning the online listing, hosting, advertising sale/ facilitating sale of Ammonium Nitrate. The Director General -Investigation has completed his investigation in the matter. The report of the DG – Investigation has been shared with the company. Justdial has submitted its reply to the Investigation Report.

“Under provisions of the Consumer Protection Act 2019 opportunity of hearing has to be given to the company before passing a final order. So far, four opportunities of hearing were given to the company. Each time the company has sought adjournments. The next and final hearing in the matter is scheduled to be held on 23rd October 2026,” the CCPA said.