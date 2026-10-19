FM Sybiha: Putin Has No Place At Negotiating Table With Trump And Xi While Terrorizing Ukrainians

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this in a post on X, Ukrinform reports.

“A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, the US, and Russia could help end the war sooner. A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China, and the US would do only the opposite: encourage Putin to continue this war,” Sybiha said.

In his view, inviting Putin to such a meeting would would feed his appetite for self-aggrandizement and give him a stature he does not deserve.

“He is not a global leader; he is a war criminal. And Russia is not a global power; it is a global problem,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister stressed.

In this context, he recalled that the Russian economy is at least 13 times smaller than the US economy and eight times smaller than China's, and that it continues to contract rapidly, as does the standard of living of Russians.

“By any pragmatic or moral measure, Putin has no place at the table with presidents Trump and Xi. The only thing that could earn him that seat is a serious step toward peace, such as accepting a ceasefire proposal before any such meeting,” Sybiha emphasized.

Instead, the minister noted, we are seeing the opposite: an escalation of terror against civilians.

“As long as he [Putin] continues this terror, there should be no place for him at any table,” Sybiha stressed.

confirms talks of possible Trump–Putin–Xi meetin

According to The Wall Street Journal, citing its sources, Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed that he, US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet next month to discuss the situation in Ukraine, with the aim of securing an end to the war on terms favorable to Moscow.