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North America Acute Care Telemedicine Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI And Remote Monitoring Propel Market To USD 45.35 Billion At 13.49% CAGR


Date: 2026-10-19 07:17:06

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leverage AI, IoT-enabled RPM and real-time consultations to improve outcomes, ease emergency congestion, expand rural access and uncover new revenue streams.

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Acute Care Telemedicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Delivery, Application, End-use, Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America acute care telemedicine market was valued at an estimated USD 16.20 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 45.35 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 13.49% from 2026 to 2033, supported by increasing healthcare provider adoption, stronger patient acceptance, demand for improved care delivery, and persistent shortages of physicians and clinical staff.

Healthcare workforce constraints are accelerating the deployment of virtual acute care services across the region. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the U.S. could face a shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036. Telemedicine platforms can help healthcare organizations extend specialist coverage, improve access to timely consultations, and support patients in rural and underserved communities.

Remote patient monitoring is also becoming increasingly important in acute and post-acute care. An IntuitionLabs article published in January 2026 reported that nearly 50 million people in the U.S. use at least one remote patient monitoring device to track health metrics. Approximately 80% of the population is willing to incorporate remote monitoring into routine medical care. Provider adoption has increased substantially, with 81% of clinicians using remote patient monitoring in 2023, representing a 305% increase from 2021.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for rapid access to specialists during medical emergencies are further strengthening demand for acute care telemedicine solutions. These platforms support real-time physician consultations, remote diagnostics, and continuous patient surveillance. Hospitals and clinics can use these capabilities to reduce emergency department congestion, accelerate clinical response times, and improve coordination across care teams.

Technology integration is expected to remain a major North America acute care telemedicine market trend. Artificial intelligence and Internet of Things enabled devices are enhancing predictive clinical insights, supporting continuous monitoring, and facilitating data exchange with hospital systems. These advances can help healthcare providers identify changes in patient condition earlier, allocate resources more effectively, and expand critical care access beyond traditional hospital settings.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at the regional and country levels and evaluates industry trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation covers delivery, application, end-use, and region.

Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Clinician-to-Clinician
  • Clinician-to-Patient

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Teleradiology
  • Telepsychiatry
  • Tele-ICU
  • Teleneurology
  • Telenephrology
  • Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America

Key Benefits of the Report

  • Detailed market analysis covering major segments and geographic opportunities
  • Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and strategic planning
  • Evaluation of growth drivers, emerging trends, and future market opportunities
  • Competitive landscape insights, including the market presence and strategies of key participants
  • Segment and regional revenue forecasts for informed investment and expansion decisions
  • Analysis of product innovation and evolving acute care telemedicine capabilities
  • Actionable recommendations for identifying potential revenue streams and strengthening business strategies

The report provides market intelligence designed to support healthcare organizations, technology providers, investors, and other industry participants as they evaluate opportunities in the expanding North America acute care telemedicine market. Its analysis of adoption patterns, technological developments, competitive positioning, and segment performance offers a structured foundation for effective decision-making.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 120
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $45.35 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4%
Regions Covered North America


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.1.1. Segment scope
1.1.2. Regional scope
1.1.3. Estimates and forecast timeline
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased database
1.3.2. internal database
1.3.3. Secondary sources
1.3.4. Primary research
1.3.5. Details of primary research
1.4. Information or Data Analysis
1.4.1. Data analysis models
1.5. Market Formulation & Validation
1.6. Model Details
1.6.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)
1.6.1.1. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach
1.7. Research Assumptions
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
1.9. List of Primary Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.2.1. Delivery outlook
2.2.2. Application outlook
2.2.3. End Use outlook
2.2.4. Regional outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. North America Acute Care Telemedicine Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Ancillary market outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market driver analysis
3.2.2. Market restraint analysis
3.3. North America Acute Care Telemedicine: Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis
Chapter 4. North America Acute Care Telemedicine Market Segment Analysis, By Delivery, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.1. Definition and Scope
4.2. Delivery Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
4.3. Segment Dashboard
4.4. Global North America Acute Care Telemedicine Market, by Delivery, 2021 to 2033
4.5. Clinician-to-Clinician
4.5.1. Clinician-to-Clinician Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Clinician-to-Patient
4.6.1. Clinician-to-Patient Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. North America Acute Care Telemedicine Market Segment Analysis, By Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.1. Definition and Scope
5.2. Application Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
5.3. Segment Dashboard
5.4. Global North America Acute Care Telemedicine Market, by Application, 2021 to 2033
5.5. Teleradiology
5.5.1. Teleradiology Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Telepsychiatry
5.6.1. Telepsychiatry Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.7. Teleneurology
5.7.1. Teleneurology Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.8. Tele-ICU
5.8.1. Tele-ICU Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.9. Telenephrology
5.9.1. Telenephrology Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.10. Others
5.10.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. North America Acute Care Telemedicine Market Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.1. Definition and Scope
6.2. End Use Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
6.3. Segment Dashboard
6.4. Global North America Acute Care Telemedicine Market, by End Use, 2021 to 2033
6.5. Hospitals and Clinics
6.5.1. Hospitals and Clinics market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Others
6.6.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. North America Acute Care Telemedicine Market Segment Analysis, By Region, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
7.2. Regional Market Dashboard
7.3. Regional Market Snapshot
7.4. North America Acute Care Telemedicine Market Share by Region, 2025 & 2033:
7.5. North America
7.5.1. North America acute care telemedicine market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.5.2. U.S.
7.5.2.1. U.S. acute care telemedicine market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.5.3. Canada
7.5.3.1. Canada acute care telemedicine market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.5.4. Mexico
7.5.4.1. Mexico acute care telemedicine market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
8.2. Company Categorization
8.3. Company Profiles
8.3.1. Teladoc Health, Inc.
8.3.1.1. Company overview
8.3.1.2. Financial performance
8.3.1.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.1.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.2. AMD Global Telemedicine
8.3.2.1. Company overview
8.3.2.2. Financial performance
8.3.2.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.2.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.3. Eagle Telemedicine
8.3.3.1. Company overview
8.3.3.2. Financial performance
8.3.3.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.3.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.4. AMN Healthcare Services Inc.
8.3.4.1. Company overview
8.3.4.2. Financial performance
8.3.4.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.4.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.5. Access TeleCare, LLC
8.3.5.1. Company overview
8.3.5.2. Financial performance
8.3.5.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.5.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.6. Enghouse Video (Vidyo, Inc.)
8.3.6.1. Company overview
8.3.6.2. Financial performance
8.3.6.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.6.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.7. RelyMD
8.3.7.1. Company overview
8.3.7.2. Financial performance
8.3.7.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.7.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.8. Doctor On Demand (Included Health, Inc.)
8.3.8.1. Company overview
8.3.8.2. Financial performance
8.3.8.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.8.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.9. GE HealthCare
8.3.9.1. Company overview
8.3.9.2. Financial performance
8.3.9.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.9.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3.10. Advanced Telemed Services
8.3.10.1. Company overview
8.3.10.2. Financial performance
8.3.10.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.10.4. Strategic initiatives
Companies Featured
The leading players profiled in this North America Acute Care Telemedicine market report include:

  • Teladoc Health, Inc.
  • AMD Global Telemedicine
  • Eagle Telemedicine
  • AMN Healthcare Services Inc.
  • Access TeleCare, LLC
  • Enghouse Video (Vidyo, Inc.)
  • RelyMD
  • Doctor On Demand (Included Health, Inc.)
  • GE HealthCare
  • Advanced Telemed Services

For more information about this report visit

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