Healing Streams Live Healing Services With Pastor Chris Set For October 2325, 2026

Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Set for October 23–25, 2026

Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Set for October 23–25, 2026

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome will hold October 23–25, 2026, marking the final edition of the global Christian event for 2026.The three-day programme will begin daily at 2:00 p.m. (GMT+1) and feature prayer, Bible teaching, worship and testimonies, with participants expected to join from countries around the world.Preparations are underway across multiple countries, with churches, ministry partners and volunteers mobilising communities for the event. Healing Centers are also being established in homes, churches, hospitals and other accessible locations to facilitate participation.Registration is free and open worldwide. Interested participants can register at Healing Streams TV.The services will be broadcast through Healing Streams TV, LoveWorld Networks and participating television and radio stations worldwide. Viewers can access the broadcast at Healing Streams TV.The October edition provides another opportunity for individuals, families and communities worldwide to participate in the international Christian gathering.EVENT DETAILSEvent: Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris OyakhilomeDates: October 23–25, 2026Time: 2:00 p.m. (GMT+1) dailyRegistration: FreeAbout Healing StreamsHealing Streams is an international Christian ministry initiative associated with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, providing faith-based teaching, prayer programmes and global broadcasts.

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Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Set for October 23–25, 2026 News Provided By Haelsoft Digital Limited October 19, 2026, 11:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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