Lexeo Therapeutics To Host Educational Event Focused On Clinical Endpoints And Outcome Measures In PKP2-ACM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXEO) a clinical stage company focused on reshaping the path of genetic diseases with high unmet need, today announced that it will host an educational investor event,“Assessing clinically meaningful arrhythmias in PKP2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (PKP2-ACM)” on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

The event will feature a discussion with Narinder Bhalla, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Lexeo Therapeutics, on the clinical significance of key assessments used in PKP2-ACM, including the evidence supporting their relevance for evaluating disease burden and treatment response, as well as guideline-based approaches for measurement.

He will be joined by Alessio Gasperetti, M.D., Ph.D., a physician-scientist at the Cleveland Clinic specializing in inherited arrhythmia syndromes, cardiomyopathies, ventricular arrhythmias, and sudden cardiac death risk stratification. His research focuses on improving diagnosis, risk assessment, and treatment strategies for patients with genetic and structural heart disease and has helped advance the understanding of the natural history of PKP2-ACM including disease progression, arrhythmic burden, clinical outcomes and treatment response under current standards of care. Dr. Gasperetti received his medical degree from the University of Milan and completed post-doctoral fellowships in arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC) at University Hospital Zurich and the Johns Hopkins University. He earned his Ph.D. in cardiology from Utrecht University and has authored or co-authored more than 150 scientific publications spanning arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, ventricular arrhythmias, and electrophysiology.

The event will be webcast live under the Events & Presentations tab in the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Lexeo website following the presentation.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical stage company dedicated to reshaping the path of genetic disease. By advancing pioneering science, Lexeo seeks to set a new standard in the treatment of cardiovascular and neurological genetic diseases, charting the path to patient outcomes once thought out of reach. The Company is advancing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates designed to address the underlying genetic causes of disease, including LX2006 for Friedreich ataxia (FA), LX2020 for plakophilin-2 (PKP2) arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, and others in devastating diseases with high unmet need.

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