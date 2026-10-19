Europe Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance (ISR) As A Service Market Forecast, 2021-2031 AI, Cloud, And UAV Adoption Drive 9.3% CAGR And Defense Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Europe airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) as a service market is projected to grow from US$ 3,346.9 million in 2024 to approximately US$ 6,178.6 million by 2031. According to the report, the market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2025 to 2031. Rising geopolitical tensions, defense modernization programs, higher military spending, and demand for advanced surveillance capabilities are supporting market expansion across Europe.

Market Overview

European governments and defense organizations are investing in manned and unmanned airborne ISR platforms to address evolving requirements in military reconnaissance, border protection, and homeland security. Ongoing instability in Eastern Europe, NATO-driven modernization initiatives, and the need to maintain strategic and operational advantages are accelerating the acquisition and upgrade of advanced ISR systems.

Technological progress in high-resolution sensors, radar systems, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered analytics, and real-time data transmission is improving situational awareness and operational efficiency. Government support for research and development, including collaborative programs under the European Defense Fund, is also advancing interoperability, sustainability, and multi-domain intelligence capabilities.

Market Segmentation



Platform Type: The market is segmented into Piloted Aircraft and Remote Controlled Aircraft. Piloted Aircraft held the leading market position in 2024. Application: The principal application segments are Military and Defense, Homeland Security, and Commercial. Military and Defense accounted for the dominant share in 2024.

Technology and Market Outlook

The integration of cloud frameworks, high-speed connectivity, edge computing, and AI-driven analytics is transforming airborne ISR operations. These technologies enable electro-optical, infrared, radar, and signals intelligence data to move rapidly from airborne platforms to secure cloud-based repositories and command centers. Defense and security agencies can consequently access mission-critical information in real time across multiple locations and operational environments.

Cross-border intelligence-sharing programs supported by NATO and the European Defence Agency are contributing to demand for cloud-centric ISR solutions. Aerospace and defense contractors are also working with cloud service providers to develop federated AI capabilities, predictive analytics, and secure data-sharing environments. This technology convergence is advancing networked ISR ecosystems while supporting scalable and cost-efficient service models for European defense customers.

Regional Insights

The report covers Germany, France, Italy, Georgia, Armenia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Sweden, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, and the Rest of Europe. The Rest of Europe held the largest market share in 2024.

Growth across the Rest of Europe is being driven by changing security requirements, defense modernization, and increased investment in unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with advanced sensors and AI-driven analytics. Demand is particularly strong for military surveillance, homeland security, and border monitoring capabilities designed to counter illegal activities and emerging regional threats.

Improvements in sensor accuracy, data processing, platform endurance, and secure communications are influencing procurement priorities. Market participants are enhancing UAV endurance, integrating AI and machine learning into intelligence workflows, and expanding ISR-as-a-service offerings for defense and civilian customers. Strategic alliances, collaborative ventures, and technology upgrades are further supporting access to timely, actionable intelligence.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies identified in the report include QinetiQ Group Plc, Cubic Corp, AeroVironment Inc, DEA Aviation Limited, EASP AIR, Asman Technology, PAL Aerospace, Elevated Technologies, MAG Aerospace, CADG, AIRTEC, Inc., CAE Aviation, North Sea Aviation Services, LMO Fly, GEOFIT Group, Kav Madaida, and GeoDrones.

These companies are pursuing market expansion, product innovation, technology partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their European presence. Their strategies focus on delivering secure, interoperable, and advanced airborne ISR services that meet growing requirements for rapid intelligence collection, real-time analysis, and multinational operational coordination.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Airborne ISR as a Service Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Airborne ISR as a Service Market - Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Revenue Analysis - by Platform Type

7.1 Piloted Aircrafts

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Piloted Aircrafts: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Remote Controlled Aircrafts

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Remote Controlled Aircrafts: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Revenue Analysis - by Application

8.1 Military and Defense

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Military and Defense: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Homeland Security

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Homeland Security: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Commercial: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market - Country Analysis

9.1 Europe

9.1.1 Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

9.1.2 Germany: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.2.1 Germany: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Share - by Platform Type

9.1.2.2 Germany: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Share - by Application

9.1.3 France: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.3.1 France: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Share - by Platform Type

9.1.3.2 France: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Share - by Application

9.1.4 Italy: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.4.1 Italy: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Share - by Platform Type

9.1.4.2 Italy: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Share - by Application

9.1.5 Georgia: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.5.1 Georgia: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Share - by Platform Type

9.1.5.2 Georgia: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Share - by Application

9.1.6 Armenia: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.6.1 Armenia: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Share - by Platform Type

9.1.6.2 Armenia: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Share - by Application

9.1.7 Poland: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.7.1 Poland: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Share - by Platform Type

9.1.7.2 Poland: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Share - by Application

9.1.8 Czech Republic: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.8.1 Czech Republic: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Share - by Platform Type

9.1.8.2 Czech Republic: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Share - by Application

9.1.9 Slovakia: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.9.1 Slovakia: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Share - by Platform Type

9.1.9.2 Slovakia: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Share - by Application

9.1.10 Sweden: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.10.1 Sweden: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Share - by Platform Type

9.1.10.2 Sweden: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Share - by Application

9.1.11 Hungary: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.11.1 Hungary: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Share - by Platform Type

9.1.11.2 Hungary: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Share - by Application

9.1.12 Romania: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.12.1 Romania: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Share - by Platform Type

9.1.12.2 Romania: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Share - by Application

9.1.13 Bulgaria: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.13.1 Bulgaria: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Share - by Platform Type

9.1.13.2 Bulgaria: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Share - by Application

9.1.14 Rest of Europe: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.14.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Share - by Platform Type

9.1.14.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Airborne ISR as a Service Market Share - by Application

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

10.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 New Product Development

11.3 Merger and Acquisition

11.4 Other Strategic Developments

12. Company Profiles

12.1 QinetiQ Group Plc

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Cubic Corp

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 AeroVironment Inc

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 DEA Aviation Limited

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 EASP AIR

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Asman Technology

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 PAL Aerospace

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Elevated Technologies

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 MAG Aerospace

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 CADG

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments

12.11 AIRTEC, Inc.

12.11.1 Key Facts

12.11.2 Business Description

12.11.3 Products and Services

12.11.4 Financial Overview

12.11.5 SWOT Analysis

12.11.6 Key Developments

12.12 CAE Aviation

12.12.1 Key Facts

12.12.2 Business Description

12.12.3 Products and Services

12.12.4 Financial Overview

12.12.5 SWOT Analysis

12.12.6 Key Developments

12.13 North Sea Aviation Services

12.13.1 Key Facts

12.13.2 Business Description

12.13.3 Products and Services

12.13.4 Financial Overview

12.13.5 SWOT Analysis

12.13.6 Key Developments

12.14 LMO Fly

12.14.1 Key Facts

12.14.2 Business Description

12.14.3 Products and Services

12.14.4 Financial Overview

12.14.5 SWOT Analysis

12.14.6 Key Developments

12.15 GEOFIT Group

12.15.1 Key Facts

12.15.2 Business Description

12.15.3 Products and Services

12.15.4 Financial Overview

12.15.5 SWOT Analysis

12.15.6 Key Developments

12.16 Kav Madaida

12.16.1 Key Facts

12.16.2 Business Description

12.16.3 Products and Services

12.16.4 Financial Overview

12.16.5 SWOT Analysis

12.16.6 Key Developments

12.17 GeoDrones

12.17.1 Key Facts

12.17.2 Business Description

12.17.3 Products and Services

12.17.4 Financial Overview

12.17.5 SWOT Analysis

12.17.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

13.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [33]

List of Figures [28]

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