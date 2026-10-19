United States Smart Pills Market - Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 AI-Enabled Diagnostics And Drug Delivery Fuel 11.66% CAGR To $4.61 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Smart Pills Market - Drug Delivery Innovation & Forecast 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The report projects that the United States smart pills market will increase from US$ 1.71 Billion in 2025 to US$ 4.61 Billion by 2034, representing a CAGR of 11.66% from 2026 to 2034. Market growth is supported by rising demand for non-invasive gastrointestinal diagnostics, increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, expanding digital health adoption, remote patient monitoring, and continued innovation in capsule endoscopy, ingestible sensors, medication adherence, and drug-delivery technologies.

Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting smart-pill technologies to improve diagnostic accuracy, expand access to outpatient and at-home procedures, and reduce reliance on conventional invasive examinations. Advances in miniature electronics, wireless communication, imaging, sensor integration, and AI-enabled analysis are strengthening the clinical value of these platforms. Growing investment in precision medicine, digital therapeutics, and patient-centered care is also creating opportunities for manufacturers, hospitals, diagnostic centers, and research institutions.

Primary United States Smart Pills Market Growth Drivers



Minimally invasive gastrointestinal diagnostics: Increasing diagnosis of Crohn's disease, gastrointestinal bleeding, iron deficiency anemia, inflammatory bowel disease, motility disorders, and other digestive conditions is supporting capsule endoscopy adoption. Hospitals, clinics, and outpatient facilities are using advanced capsule technologies to improve small intestine visualization, patient comfort, and procedural efficiency.

Digital health and remote patient monitoring: Telehealth expansion is increasing demand for connected devices that support remote procedures and data transfer. Home-based capsule ingestion can improve access to specialized gastrointestinal diagnostics, particularly for patients facing geographic or mobility barriers.

AI-enabled ingestible technologies: Artificial intelligence is increasingly being incorporated into image analysis and pathology detection. These capabilities can reduce clinician review time, improve workflow efficiency, and support identification of clinically significant abnormalities. Precision medicine and advanced drug delivery: Pharmaceutical and medical-device companies are investing in targeted drug-delivery systems, ingestible sensors, and medication-adherence technologies. These developments are expanding the market beyond gastrointestinal imaging.

Recent Market Developments



July 2025: CapsoVision completed its NASDAQ initial public offering, raising USD 27.5 million under the ticker symbol "CV." The company indicated that the proceeds would support AI-enabled endoscopy development and advancement of the next-generation CapsoCam Colon platform planned for 2026.

January 2025: CapsoVision received FDA clearance for remote ingestion of its CapsoCam Plus capsule endoscopy system, enabling eligible patients to complete capsule-based procedures from home under virtual medical supervision.

December 2024: Medtronic reported the first successful patient ingestion of its PillCamT Genius SB Kit, supporting procedures in hospitals, clinics, and remote care settings through streamlined data transfer.

May 2024: Medtronic received U.S. FDA clearance for the PillCamT Genius SB capsule endoscopy kit, strengthening its minimally invasive gastrointestinal diagnostics portfolio. January 2024: AnX Robotica secured FDA clearance for the NaviCam ProScan system, combining magnetic navigation with intelligent software to enhance gastrointestinal visualization.

Market Challenges

High product and implementation costs remain a significant barrier to United States smart pills market adoption. Advanced sensors, supporting equipment, software, data-analysis services, and specialist interpretation can increase operating expenses. Inconsistent reimbursement may further restrict adoption among smaller healthcare providers and limit patient access.

Data privacy, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance also require continued attention. Smart-pill platforms transmit sensitive patient information, making secure data storage, patient consent, system interoperability, and compliance with federal healthcare requirements essential. Manufacturers and healthcare organizations must maintain robust safeguards as connected diagnostic and monitoring platforms expand.

State-Level Market Opportunities

California leads regional adoption through its concentration of biotechnology companies, research institutions, digital health businesses, and advanced healthcare systems. Texas offers substantial growth potential because of its expanding healthcare infrastructure, large patient population, and major medical centers in Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio. Florida benefits from a population exceeding 23 million and a large retiree community that drives demand for gastrointestinal diagnostics and ongoing monitoring. New York remains an important market due to its academic research network, hospital concentration, precision medicine investment, and adoption of connected healthcare technologies.

Market Segmentation



Application: Capsule Endoscopy, Patient Monitoring, and Drug Delivery

Target Area: Esophagus, Small Intestine, Large Intestine, and Stomach

End Users: Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Research Institutes, and Others Geographic Coverage: California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, New Jersey, Washington, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Virginia, Michigan, Maryland, Colorado, Tennessee, Indiana, Arizona, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Connecticut, South Carolina, Oregon, Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky, and Rest of United States

Capsule endoscopy remains a major application segment, supported by demand for small intestine imaging and improved diagnosis of gastrointestinal bleeding, celiac disease, Crohn's disease, and small bowel tumors. Diagnostic centers are also gaining importance as outpatient demand, AI-assisted interpretation, and remote monitoring capabilities increase.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue performance. Companies covered include Check-Cap Ltd., General Electric Company, Fujifilm, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc., Olympus Corporation, Novartis AG, and Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. Competitive positioning is assessed through product portfolios, regulatory approvals and clearances, U.S. commercial presence, partnerships, clinical studies, distribution networks, hospital relationships, and technology development.

Research Methodology

The report uses bottom-up and top-down market-sizing approaches supported by secondary research, product-level mapping, procedure-volume analysis, patient-population assessment, pricing evaluation, company-level analysis, and third-party validation. The scope includes commercially relevant smart-pill and ingestible technologies used for capsule endoscopy, gastrointestinal diagnosis, patient monitoring, medication adherence, drug delivery, and related medical applications in the United States.

Secondary-research sources include the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, National Institutes of Health, National Center for Biotechnology Information, clinical-trial databases, scientific journals, company reports, investor presentations, hospital publications, manufacturer documentation, distributor information, and medical-device associations. These sources were used to evaluate product availability, regulatory status, clinical adoption, reimbursement, pricing, applications, and competitive activity.

The bottom-up analysis estimates revenue by multiplying smart-pill procedure or unit volumes by the applicable average selling price. Capsule endoscopy volumes were assessed using hospital information, gastrointestinal practice data, demographic indicators, clinical evidence, and procedure-utilization statistics. Monitoring and drug-delivery estimates considered patient volumes, frequency of use, devices supplied per patient, and category-specific pricing.

The top-down model independently examined the relevant share of broader U.S. medical-device, gastrointestinal diagnostic, pharmaceutical-technology, and digital-health markets. The resulting estimates were reconciled with company disclosures, regulatory records, hospital adoption, physician feedback, distributor information, and published procedure statistics. Historical values were reconstructed using product launches, FDA approvals and clearances, company revenue, pricing, healthcare utilization, and year-on-year changes in adoption.

Forecast assumptions include clinical acceptance, physician adoption, patient eligibility, reimbursement conditions, regulatory developments, product innovation, procedure frequency, and healthcare-provider adoption. Data triangulation was applied before determining the final market estimate.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. United States Smart Pills Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast

6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Application

6.2 By Target Area

6.3 By End User

6.4 By States

7. Application - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

7.1 Capsule Endoscopy

7.2 Patient Monitoring

7.3 Drug Delivery

8. Target Area - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

8.1 Esophagus

8.2 Small Intestine

8.3 Large Intestine

8.4 Stomach

9. End User - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

9.1 Diagnostic Centers

9.2 Hospitals

9.3 Research Institutes

9.4 Others

10. States - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

10.1 California

10.2 Texas

10.3 New York

10.4 Florida

10.5 Illinois

10.6 Pennsylvania

10.7 Ohio

10.8 Georgia

10.9 New Jersey

10.10 Washington

10.11 North Carolina

10.12 Massachusetts

10.13 Virginia

10.14 Michigan

10.15 Maryland

10.16 Colorado

10.17 Tennessee

10.18 Indiana

10.19 Arizona

10.20 Minnesota

10.21 Wisconsin

10.22 Missouri

10.23 Connecticut

10.24 South Carolina

10.25 Oregon

10.26 Louisiana

10.27 Alabama

10.28 Kentucky

10.29 Rest of the United States

11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes

12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat

13. Merger and Acquisition

14. Key Players Analysis

Each company profile includes an overview, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis.

14.1 Check-Cap Ltd.

14.2 General Electric Company

14.3 Fujifilm

14.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.5 Medtronic plc.

14.6 Olympus Corporation

14.7 Novartis AG

14.8 Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900