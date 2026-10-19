Youraccident Debuts Free Car Accident Settlement Calculator For Crash Victims

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) YourAccident's new free calculator helps crash victims estimate what their injury claims may be worth before deciding whether to consult an accident lawyer.

GA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As more accident victims research their claims online before ever contacting an attorney, YourAccident, an online resource for people navigating the aftermath of motor vehicle accidents, has launched a free Car Accident Settlement Calculator to address a documented gap: many victims never call a lawyer because they don't know what their case might be worth.The estimate exists to close a gap that keeps many accident victims from ever contacting a lawyer in the first place. Plaintiffs who hired an attorney received an average of $77,600 in compensation, compared with $17,600 for those who represented themselves, according to recent personal injury industry data. Separate research cited by the Insurance Research Council found that represented claimants received payouts nearly three and a half times higher than unrepresented ones, and were far more likely to receive a payout at all. Even so, many accident victims never make the call, often because they are unsure what their case is worth or worried that legal help means a bill they can't afford before they've recovered a dollar.The Car Accident Settlement Calculator is built to remove some of that uncertainty. Visitors enter details about their accident, including medical expenses, lost wages, property damage, and injury severity, and the calculator returns an estimated settlement range based on common settlement formulas. The tool does not guarantee any specific outcome or dollar amount, and it does not reflect what someone would actually take home after attorney fees and case costs. It is a starting point for a conversation, not a substitute for a real case evaluation from a licensed attorney.Once someone has a rough number in mind, YourAccident makes the next step straightforward: requesting a free consultation with an experienced accident lawyer. Visitors are connected with independent, licensed attorneys who can review the specific facts, evidence, and state laws that apply to their case, at no cost or obligation for that first conversation."People are often afraid to even ask what their case might be worth, as if the number only counts once a lawyer is already involved," said the Consumer Education Lead at YourAccident. "Our settlement calculator gives them a starting number on their own terms, so requesting a free consultation feels like an informed next step instead of a leap of faith."The settlement calculator sits alongside YourAccident's broader library of plain-language accident guides, state-specific legal information, and FAQs, all aimed at helping drivers, passengers, and pedestrians understand their options after a crash, whether or not they ultimately decide to pursue legal help.YourAccident is not a law firm or an attorney referral service. It connects visitors with independent, licensed attorneys through a joint advertising program, and using the site does not create an attorney-client relationship. Estimates from the settlement calculator are for informational purposes only and do not guarantee any specific settlement amount.About YourAccidentYourAccident is an online educational resource for people dealing with the aftermath of motor vehicle accidents. The site offers plain-language guides on accident types, claim basics, state-specific legal information, and insurance issues, along with interactive tools such as their free settlement calculator, and connects visitors with independent, licensed attorneys for car, truck, motorcycle, and pedestrian accident cases.

Chad Kal

Youraccident

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YourAccident Debuts Free Car Accident Settlement Calculator for Crash Victims News Provided By Several Brands LLC October 19, 2026, 10:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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