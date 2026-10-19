FSSAI Takes Action Against Zepto, 3 Other Firms Over Food Safety And Labelling Violations

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Food safety regulator FSSAI on Monday said that it issued notices to quick commerce platform Zepto and food business operators HealthyHey Foods LLP, Bakelite Food Processing Pvt Ltd and BMS Lifescience over alleged violations related to food safety, labelling and advertising claims, while also sanctioning adjudication proceedings against Storia Foods & Beverages Pvt Ltd.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it had taken enforcement action against the companies as part of efforts to protect consumer interests and ensure compliance with food safety regulations.

In a notice to Zepto Marketplace Pvt Ltd, the regulator sought an explanation regarding a complaint alleging delivery of two packets of besan that were past their stated use-by date.

According to FSSAI, the products were reported to carry a "Use By: 12 September 2026" marking and were allegedly delivered after expiry. However, the regulator has directed Zepto to verify the complaint and provide details related to the order, delivery, warehouse, seller and product.

Separately, FSSAI issued a notice to HealthyHey Foods LLP over alleged misleading claims relating to its 'HealthyHey Nutrition Natural Cranberry Extract 25 per cent Capsules'. The regulator said it found discrepancies in colour declarations on product labels and identified claims such as 'Supports Urinary Tract Health' as disease-risk-reduction and health claims requiring prior approval.

Apart from that, FSSAI also issued a notice to Bakelite Food Processing Pvt Ltd over the labelling and marketing of its 'Malpani's Bake-Lite Puneri Cream Roll', sold through e-commerce platforms including Blinkit and Zepto. The product's ingredients list includes refined wheat flour, hydrogenated vegetable fat, margarine and sugar but does not contain milk, milk fat, cream or other dairy ingredients, according to the regulator.

FSSAI said the use of terms such as 'Cream Roll' and 'Creamy' along with imagery depicting a creamy filling could mislead consumers regarding the product's composition.

In another action, the regulator issued a notice to BMS Lifescience regarding alleged misleading claims on its 'HAOG'S Cranberry Urinary Tract Health Capsules'. FSSAI said the product was being marketed under an expired registration certificate and carried claims relating to urinary tract infections, kidney health and disease prevention that would require prior regulatory approval.

Meanwhile, FSSAI said adjudication proceedings had been approved against Storia Foods & Beverages Pvt Ltd over alleged misleading claims on its pomegranate juice product.

The regulator said the product contained 4 per cent pomegranate juice concentrate and 12 per cent apple juice concentrate, while its branding and imagery could create a misleading impression about its composition.

It also raised concerns over labelling related to reconstituted juice and claims such as "Equivalent to 100 per cent Fruit Juice (Reconstituted)' and 'No Added Sugar'.

According to the regulator, the company's explanation was found unsatisfactory following inspection, sampling and label scrutiny, following which adjudication proceedings were sanctioned.