Sony Updates Its Premium Walkman® Lineup Including New Signature Series Walkman® NW-WM1ZM3, NW-WM1AM3 And NW-ZX900 Digital Music Players

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sony's next-generation premium Walkman® players deliver its finest portable sound experience, with upgraded hardware, software and usability designed to reveal more of the artist's original intent. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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– Sony today announced new premium Walkman® digital music players –, and. Designed for music enthusiasts and audiophiles, the new Walkman® models are engineered to deliver exceptional sound and incorporate a wealth of premium audio components throughout their design.

The NW-WM1ZM3 and NW-WM1AM3 bring together Sony's most advanced audio technologies, including key components made from oxygen-free copper, for uncompromising sound quality. The WM1 Series is designed to convey the artist's original intent, delivering detailed, high-resolution sound. Developed in pursuit of exceptional sound quality, it captures subtle nuances throughout a performance, while maintaining clarity, scale and dynamics at higher volumes.

The NW-ZX900 inherits many of the same premium audio components used in Sony's flagship model, delivering exceptional sound quality with a sleek design.

Available in selected countries in Asia Pacific, the NW-WM1ZM3, the NW-WM1AM3, and the NW-ZX900 will be available from November 2026 onwards. For more information, please check with your local official Sony retailers.

The NW-WM1ZM3 is built around a precision-machined, gold-plated oxygen-free copper (OFC) chassis, engineered specifically to further elevate the sound quality of this flagship model. It features a 99.99% (4N) purity OFC main chassis and an OFC rear chassis. These are secured with screws featuring a low-resistance gold-plated treatment applied exclusively for this model, providing a stable ground connection that delivers powerful bass, an expansive soundstage and smooth, extended high frequencies. Thick KIMBER KABLE® wiring, inherited from Sony's DMP-Z1, further reduces noise and preserves signal integrity for rich, detailed sound.

The NW-WM1AM3 and NW-ZX900 adopt a similar design philosophy, combining an aluminium-alloy main chassis with a gold-plated OFC rear chassis to enhance rigidity and sound quality.

The NW-WM1ZM3 and NW-WM1AM3 further evolve Sony's premium power circuitry with a significant enhancement to the power supply architecture: the previous single large solid high-polymer capacitor has been replaced by dual large solid high-polymer capacitors. Together with hand-soldered OFC wiring, this advanced configuration helps provide cleaner, more stable power with minimal interference.

A larger, high-purity 4N copper coil is used in the L-C filter to optimise the balanced output signal from the digital amplifier. Its flat conductive wire reduces resistance and distortion, enhancing clarity and detail across the frequency range. An OFC milled block covering the digital section also strengthens the digital ground. With approximately 34% greater mass than the previous model, it helps further reduce noise and reproduce sound with greater clarity and definition.

The NW-ZX900 also benefits from new premium parts, including an ultra-low noise LDO regulator and crystal oscillators that are the same as those used in the higher-end models.

The S-MasterTM HX digital amp technology, independently developed for Walkman®, helps deliver powerful, detailed sound. It is compatible with support for Native DSD format and supports balanced and high-power output. It now also includes a look-ahead noise shaper that predicts quantization noise in advance and applies optimal processing, providing excellent responsiveness to fast transients and delivering clearer, faster sound reproduction.

All three players run Sony's DSD Remastering Engine, which resamples PCM audio into an 11.2MHz DSD ultra-high-frequency stream for a character closer to analogue. The new range has been updated so listeners can enjoy DSD Remastering Engine whether music is streamed over Wi-Fi® or downloaded.

The NW-WM1ZM3 and NW-WM1AM3 deliver up to 35 hours[1] of 128kbps MP3 playback and an improved streaming battery life of up to 31 hours[2]. The NW-ZX900 has a battery life of up to 40 hoursof 128kbps MP3 playback, or up to 35 hourswith the streaming service apps to meet user's demand.

The NW-WM1ZM3 and NW-WM1AM3 feature a larger 5.5′′ screen, while the NW-ZX900 is available with a 5′′ screen. These large screens are smooth and responsive, improving operability, and the Walkman® Home Screen interface can be customised to suit your needs. The album cover, an integral part of the listening experience, is now larger and clearer.

These new models are not only designed to be stylish but also with the environment in mind. No plastic is used in the packaging material for the NW-WM1ZM3, NW-WM1AM3 and NW-ZX900[3], reflecting Sony's commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our products and practices.

Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.

Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony's presence in key markets in the region.

Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to“create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world.

*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.

[1] When using Sony original music player app with balanced connection.

[2] When in offline mode with balanced connection.

[3] Coating and adhesive materials excluded. This varies by region.