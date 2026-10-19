UP Shocker! Teacher Slaps 3-Year-Old Boy, Scratches His Head At Gorakhpur School CCTV Video Goes Viral

In Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, a play school instructor reportedly smacked and scraped a three-year-old kid on the head, leading his parents to file a police complaint. The youngster's mother reported that he now sobs and screams at the mention of school, while the child's father asserted that CCTV evidence showed the instructor abusing the boy.

The incident was reported from Govindpuri Colony. The child's father, Atul Singh, submitted a written complaint to the police on Saturday, seeking action against the teacher. Police said they were investigating the allegations. Atul Singh, a resident of Govind Nagari near the HN Singh intersection, has two sons. His elder son studies in Class 3, while the younger boy is three years old. According to the family, the younger child was admitted to a nearby school in July.

The boy's parents said that he had been sobbing every time he was asked to go to school, even though at first they couldn't figure out why. Four days ago, the family received a video call from the school, during which the child was seen crying and trembling. The teacher reportedly told the parents that he was refusing to eat. His father alleged that roti was forcibly stuffed into the child's mouth during the incident.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

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After learning about the situation, the parents went to school and brought their son home.

What Did The Parents Say?

Salvi Singh, the child's mother, said that her son informed her that the instructor had physically assaulted him when he got home. She said that he had apparent fingernail scratches on his head.

Salvi claims that since then, the youngster has become incredibly afraid and begins to wail whenever he hears the word "school."

Atul Singh said he visited the school the following day and watched the CCTV footage. He claimed the recordings showed the teacher slapping his son and scratching his head with her fingernails.

The father said he then asked the principal to provide CCTV footage covering one month. However, he alleged that the principal became angry and told him, in effect, to do whatever he wanted, adding that he would not get anything from the school.