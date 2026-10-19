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Exploring Developments in Food Container Design and Manufacturing

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHINA, October 19, 2026 - Food packaging manufacturers are facing increasingly detailed requirements for material selection, food-contact documentation and packaging performance. With the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (EU) 2025/40 entering into application on August 12, 2026, and the global food containers market valued at USD 331.7 billion in 2024 by Grand View Research, material structure and compliance documentation remain important considerations for the rigid plastic food packaging sector. This overview introduces five companies associated with China's food packaging supply chain: Ningbo Linhua Plastic Co., Ltd., Suzhou Tipack (Foho) Co., Ltd., Laizhou Guoliang Packing Products Co., Ltd., Guangdong Huiwei Plastic Co., Ltd. and Fujian Haoxiang Plastic Products Co., Ltd.Industry Context: Material Selection and Compliance Shape Food PackagingPlastic food packaging containers serve a wide range of applications, from fresh meat and seafood to ready meals, bakery products and fresh produce. Depending on the application, manufacturers may use PET, PP, CPET or multilayer structures to balance product visibility, mechanical performance, sealing compatibility and temperature requirements.Barrier technology is another consideration. Market Research Future projects the global ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) packaging market to grow from USD 1.847 billion in 2025 to USD 3.055 billion by 2035, reflecting a projected compound annual growth rate of 5.16%. EVOH can serve as a functional barrier layer in multilayer packaging where reduced oxygen transmission is required.Regulatory requirements also influence purchasing decisions. Commission Regulation (EU) No 10/2011 establishes requirements for plastic materials and articles intended to contact food, including applicable substance migration limits. The EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation introduces additional packaging requirements, including restrictions concerning PFAS in food-contact packaging under the relevant conditions and implementation timetable. In the United States, food packaging and its components may fall within the FDA's food-contact-substance framework.For buyers, these developments make it important to assess more than dimensions and unit prices. Material composition, packaging structure, food-contact documentation, sealing performance and destination-market requirements should all be considered during supplier qualification.Five Manufacturers in the 2026 OverviewThe following companies represent different areas of China's food packaging supply chain. Their inclusion does not imply an independently verified quality ranking; product suitability should be assessed against each buyer's application and documentation requirements.Ningbo Linhua Plastic Co., Ltd.Ningbo Linhua Plastic Co., Ltd., established in 2004, is a manufacturer of plastic food packaging trays and containers based in Xiwu, Fenghua, Ningbo, Zhejiang. The company reports a production site of approximately 30,000 square metres, around 150 employees and annual output of 20,000 tons. It also reports that approximately 70% of its output is exported to markets including Australia, Canada, the United States, New Zealand, Singapore and the Middle East.Its portfolio covers MAP Food Packaging Containers, VSP Food Packaging Containers, EVOH High Barrier Food Packaging Trays, CPET Food Packaging Containers, PET Food Packaging Trays, hinged containers, bakery and fruit containers, cups and lids, and custom mould development. PP Food Packaging Containers and other formats are available across selected product lines, with material choice depending on the intended use and specification.For ready meals, the company's CPET range includes more than 30 standard models in single-, two- and three-compartment formats. Sizes range from the LP7435 at 172 × 97 × 35 mm and 300 ml to the LP121050 at 316 × 262 × 50 mm and 2,600 ml. These Ready Meal Packaging Containers are intended for applications where tray geometry and temperature requirements must be matched to the food product and heating process. Actual heating suitability should be confirmed for each model.For fresh-food applications, Linhua offers PET turned-edge trays and Moisture Retention Food Containers, including the MRT58, MRT610, MRT810, MRT87, MRT511 and MRT911 series. The designs incorporate a structured base intended to collect purge beneath meat, poultry or seafood. Depending on the product and operating conditions, this may reduce the need for a separate absorbent pad. Buyers evaluating Fresh Meat Packaging Containers or Seafood Packaging Containers should confirm performance using their own product weights, storage temperatures and shelf-life targets.The company's VSP range includes PP models such as LP090515, measuring 220 × 130 × 15 mm, and LP090640, measuring 222 × 155 × 40 mm. Its PET overwrap trays range from the 3P model at 222 × 166 × 30 mm to the 25P model at 375 × 208 × 40 mm. Retail formats include a rotisserie chicken container measuring 235 × 190 × 116 mm and a 96 oz salad bowl measuring approximately 313 mm in diameter and 118.6 mm in height.Additional product categories include Plastic Food Packaging Cups and Lids, hinged and clamshell formats, and custom-designed containers for retail, foodservice and fresh-produce applications. Buyers seeking Plastic Food Packaging Boxes, Food Packaging Containers with Lids or Plastic Hinged Food Packaging Containers should confirm the relevant model, closure configuration and available material options before ordering. Recyclable Plastic Food Packaging Containers should likewise be assessed according to material composition, local recycling infrastructure and the requirements of the intended market.Linhua reports a cross-functional team covering research and development, mould engineering, process engineering, quality control, product documentation, project management and application engineering. Its stated standard lead time is generally four to six weeks, depending on material, colour, quantity, mould status and production scheduling. Existing-product samples may be available without a sample charge, with courier costs paid by the customer. Buyers should request current, product-specific certificates, declarations of compliance and test reports rather than assume that a company-level statement covers every SKU.Suzhou Tipack (Foho) Co., Ltd.Suzhou Tipack (Foho) Co., Ltd. is associated with food packaging materials and packaging solutions, including PP trays, modified-atmosphere packaging trays and EVOH barrier structures. Its publicly listed product range includes MAP trays, PP/EVOH trays and VSP skin trays for meat, as well as multilayer sheets used in food-tray forming. These products are relevant to applications requiring control of oxygen transmission and compatibility with particular packaging methods. Buyers should confirm whether a requested container is supplied as a finished tray or as a forming material, and verify the applicable food-contact documentation for the specific product.Laizhou Guoliang Packing Products Co., Ltd.Laizhou Guoliang Packing Products Co., Ltd., established in 2007 according to its company overview, focuses on packaging for fruit, vegetables and other fresh products. Its published range includes PP/PET fruit trays, kraft paper fruit trays, foam trays and protective foam nets. These products are relevant to Fresh Produce Packaging Containers and selected food-tray applications where product separation and protection during transport, storage and retail display are important. The company also describes design, sampling, production and logistics services. Buyers should confirm the material, dimensions and intended food-contact use of each tray before placing an order.Guangdong Huiwei Plastic Co., Ltd.Guangdong Huiwei Plastic Co., Ltd. is identified in public company information as a manufacturer engaged in the design, development, production and sale of food-use plastic products. Its listed product categories include plastic bottles, plastic caps, plastic cups, carrying handles and packaging for cheese-stick products. These categories place the company within the broader food-contact plastic packaging supply chain, particularly for cup and closure applications. Buyers considering the company for Plastic Food Packaging Cups and Lids or other rigid containers should verify the exact product range, available materials, dimensions and applicable compliance documents directly with the manufacturer.Fujian Haoxiang Plastic Products Co., Ltd.Fujian Haoxiang Plastic Products Co., Ltd. is included in this overview as a candidate for further supplier verification. However, sufficiently reliable public information matching this exact company name and establishing its specific rigid plastic food container range was not available for this review. Buyers should therefore confirm the company's registered legal name, manufacturing location, product catalogue and food-contact documentation before treating it as a qualified source for Plastic Food Packaging Trays, Plastic Food Packaging Boxes or other food-contact containers.Five Procurement Dimensions for Buyers1. Product range and packaging methodsBuyers should first establish whether a supplier can support the required packaging formats, including MAP trays, VSP trays, CPET ready-meal trays, PET overwrap trays, cups and hinged containers. The number of catalogue models is less important than whether the selected formats fit the food product, packing line and distribution conditions.2. Material choice and barrier performancePET, PP and CPET serve different purposes, and their suitability depends on the product, forming process and intended temperature range. EVOH may be used in multilayer structures where additional oxygen-barrier performance is needed. Claims such as“high barrier,”“heat-resistant” or“microwaveable” should be supported by specifications and test evidence for the exact product rather than applied to an entire product family.3. Mould development and customisationCustom Plastic Food Packaging Containers may require changes to dimensions, depth, colour, compartments, ventilation or closure design. For MAP and VSP applications, compatibility also depends on sealing areas, films, moulds, machine settings and product height. Sample production and packaging-line trials help establish whether a design meets the intended requirements.4. Food-contact documentationBuyers should request material specifications, applicable declarations of compliance and migration test reports where required. Documentation should identify the relevant product, material structure, manufacturing scope and destination market. A certificate or report for one product should not automatically be assumed to cover all materials, colours or production sites.5. Lead time and supply continuitySupplier comparisons should include sample availability, mould development, minimum order quantities, production lead times and repeat-order consistency. For new projects, the sampling and tooling stages can influence the launch schedule as much as mass production. Buyers should agree on specification approval, sample sign-off and delivery milestones before committing to a production programme.Market Outlook: Documentation and Application-Specific DesignThe development of China's plastic food packaging sector is increasingly linked to application-specific design, material selection and the ability to provide clear product documentation. For fresh meat, seafood and ready meals, barrier performance and sealing compatibility may be central considerations. For fruit and bakery products, product visibility, shape retention and transport protection may take priority.Container design can also influence material use and packing operations. Integrated moisture-management features, suitable closure designs and properly matched tray-and-film combinations may reduce unnecessary components or improve handling, depending on the application. These outcomes should be validated through practical trials rather than assumed from product descriptions alone.As packaging requirements continue to evolve in 2026 and beyond, buyers can compare manufacturers more effectively by starting with the food application and destination market, then assessing material structure, product specifications, documentation and supply capability. Ningbo Linhua Plastic Co., Ltd. offers a broad portfolio of trays and containers across several food packaging methods, while the other companies in this overview represent additional product categories that merit application-specific evaluation.

John

Ningbo Linhua Plastic Co., Ltd.

+ +86 574-8773-9122

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Five Reputable Plastic Food Packaging Container Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Packaging Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 19, 2026, 09:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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