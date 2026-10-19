Global Dental Implants & Prosthetics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 AI Planning And Asia-Pacific Expansion Propel Market To US$17.67 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Dental Implants & Prosthetics Market: Industry Intelligence Report 2026-2031" has been added tooffering.

The Global Dental Implants & Prosthetics Market is valued at US$ 12.04 Billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach US$ 17.67 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% (2026-2031). According to the report, market expansion is being supported by rising edentulism among aging populations, broader access to restorative dental care and continued investment in advanced treatment technologies.

Growth in dental-service-organization (DSO) infrastructure is improving the reach and operational efficiency of implant and prosthetic services. At the same time, the adoption of digital implant-planning workflows is enabling dental professionals to improve treatment planning, enhance clinical precision and streamline procedures. These developments are increasing demand for integrated implant systems, prosthetic components, digital tools and manufacturing capabilities.

North America Leads the Global Market

North America held the largest regional position in 2025, accounting for 34% of global revenue. The United States led the region with a market value of US$ 3.39 billion within the report's coverage of 15 countries. Its leadership is supported by established dental care infrastructure, strong adoption of advanced implant technologies, favorable patient awareness and the presence of major dental implant and prosthetics companies.

Asia Pacific is identified as the fastest-growing regional market, with a projected CAGR of 7.5%. China and India are central to this expansion as both countries scale restorative dental infrastructure and respond to increasing demand for implant-based treatments. Expanding provider networks, improving access to dental services and growing investment in modern clinical capabilities are expected to strengthen the region's contribution through 2031.

Dental Implants and Titanium Products Maintain Strong Market Positions

Dental implants represented 57.2% of total market revenue in 2025, confirming their leading role within the product landscape. On a material basis, titanium implants generated 48% of overall market revenue. Titanium is expected to remain commercially significant as manufacturers continue to advance implant designs, surface technologies and compatible prosthetic systems.

Dental hospitals & clinics remained the leading end-user channel, accounting for 53.1% of revenue in 2025. Their market position reflects the concentration of surgical expertise, diagnostic resources and treatment-planning capabilities required for implant procedures and prosthetic restoration.

Competition Centers on Digital Platforms and Scalable Manufacturing

The report profiles 15 companies operating across the global dental implants and prosthetics market. Institut Straumann AG, Envista Holdings and Dentsply Sirona collectively accounted for approximately 36.5% of 2025 revenue. The remaining share was distributed among specialist manufacturers and regional participants, creating opportunities for competition through product innovation, clinical partnerships, geographic expansion and differentiated treatment platforms.

Full-arch and same-day implant solutions are expected to influence treatment models and purchasing priorities through 2031. AI-assisted digital treatment planning is also gaining strategic importance as dental providers seek more connected clinical workflows. In parallel, demand for zirconia metal-free aesthetics is creating additional opportunities for companies focused on advanced materials and visually appealing restorative outcomes.

These trends are likely to favor dental technology vendors with broad digital ecosystems, established clinical networks and manufacturing scale. Companies capable of combining implant products, prosthetic solutions, treatment-planning software and efficient production are expected to be better positioned as the global dental implants and prosthetics market advances toward 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction & Report Scope

1.1 Scope & Methodology

2. Global Dental Implants & Prosthetics Market Segmentation

2.1 By Product Type

2.2 By Material

2.3 By Restoration Type

2.4 By End User

2.5 By Procedure Type

2.6 By Distribution Channel

2.7 Segmentation Summary

2.8 Market Structure - Latest Reported Mix

3. Global Dental Implants & Prosthetics Market Analysis

3.1 Market Snapshot

3.2 Dental Implants & Prosthetics Market Trend, 2020-2025

3.3 Predicted Market Trend, 2026-2031

3.4 Market Value Reconciliation

3.5 Pricing Analysis

3.6 Regulatory Landscape

3.7 Market Attractiveness Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Global Regional Comparison

4.2 North America Dental Implants & Prosthetics Market

United States

Canada

4.3 Europe Dental Implants & Prosthetics Market

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

4.4 Asia Pacific Dental Implants & Prosthetics Market

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

4.5 Latin America & MEA Dental Implants & Prosthetics Market

Brazil

Mexico

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competitive Landscape Introduction

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Market Share Trend, 2023-2025

5.4 Recent Developments

5.5 Market Concentration & Entry Barriers

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Institut Straumann AG

6.2 Envista Holdings Corporation

6.3 Dentsply Sirona Inc.

6.4 Henry Schein, Inc.

6.5 Osstem Implant Co., Ltd.

6.6 Solventum Corporation

6.7 ZimVie Inc.

6.8 Glidewell

6.9 Ivoclar Vivadent AG

6.10 MegaGen Implant Co., Ltd.

6.11 Dentium Co., Ltd.

6.12 DIO Implant Co., Ltd.

6.13 Avinent Science and Technology

6.14 Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd.

6.15 Bicon LLC

7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Growth Drivers

7.2 Market Challenges

7.3 Market Trends

7.4 Technology Landscape

7.5 Reimbursement Landscape by Region

8. Strategic Outlook

8.1 Strategic Recommendations

8.2 Investment Themes for Investors

8.3 Case Study - Digital Workflow Adoption in a Multi-Site DSO

8.4 Forward Outlook & Conclusion

List of Figures [36]

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