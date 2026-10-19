Forbes Reveals List Of World's Ten Highest-Earning Footballers
Cristiano Ronaldo, the forward for the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, will be the world's highest-paid footballer in the 2026/2027 season.
According to Forbes, the Portuguese player's total earnings will reach $300 million double the income of Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi.
These figures account for salaries and other payments received from clubs, as well as earnings from non-football-related activities. It is projected that Ronaldo will earn $250 million from Al-Nassr and $50 million from other sources.
Lionel Messi ranks second on the list with $145 million in earnings, while Kylian Mbappé, the forward for the Spanish club Real Madrid, holds the third spot with an expected total income of $100 million.
Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid footballer in the world, earning $300 million, including $250 million from his club, Al-Nassr, and $50 million from other activities. Lionel Messi ranks second with total earnings of $145 million, comprising $70 million from Inter Miami and $75 million from other activities.
Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid ranks third, earning $100 million, with $70 million from his club and $30 million from other activities. Erling Haaland of Manchester City is fourth with $85 million, including $60 million from his club and $25 million from other activities.
Vinícius Júnior, also of Real Madrid, ranks fifth with earnings of $76 million, consisting of $48 million from his club and $28 million from other activities. Barcelona's Lamine Yamal takes sixth place with $55 million, earning $35 million from his club and $20 million from other activities.
Sadio Mané of Al-Nassr ranks seventh with total earnings of $54 million, including $50 million from his club and $4 million from other activities. Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid is eighth with $45 million, comprising $29 million from his club and $16 million from other activities.
Harry Kane of Bayern Munich ranks ninth with earnings of $42 million, including $29 million from his club and $13 million from other activities. Finally, Mohamed Salah completes the top ten with total earnings of $40 million, comprising $20 million from his club and $20 million from other activities.
Note that the club Al-Nassr also pays special attention to Cristiano Ronaldo's living conditions off the pitch. $5.5 million has been allocated for his personal travel.
The Portuguese footballer also owns a 15 percent stake in the club, which is valued at approximately $45.4 million.
Ronaldo receives a bonus of $110,000 for every goal scored and $55,000 for every assist. In the second year of the contract, these amounts are increased by 20 percent. Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr expires in the summer of 2027.
Photo: Fadel Senna/AFP/ Getty Images
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