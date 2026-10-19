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Electrophoresis Market - Global Industry Forecast 2026-2032 Automation, AI Analytics, Genomics, And Biologics Drive 6.42% CAGR Toward USD 5.69 Billion


Date: 2026-10-19 05:32:16

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electrophoresis Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report examines the global electrophoresis market, which is projected to reach USD 3.90 billion in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 6.42% to USD 5.69 billion by 2032. It assesses market drivers, technology shifts, regional demand, artificial intelligence applications, and competitive priorities across research, diagnostics, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, forensics, food safety, and environmental testing.

Market Overview

Electrophoresis remains a foundational technique for separating nucleic acids, proteins, peptides, and other charged biomolecules by size, charge, and conformation. Market growth is closely connected to advances in genomics, proteomics, biologics manufacturing, precision medicine, and clinical diagnostics.

Demand spans agarose gel electrophoresis, polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis, capillary electrophoresis, pulsed-field gel electrophoresis, two-dimensional electrophoresis, and automated platforms. Analysis of these technologies supports strategic planning by highlighting where automation, sensitivity, consumable consistency, validation, and integrated data analysis are influencing purchasing decisions.

Transformative Market Shifts

Laboratories are moving from manual bench-based processes toward automated, miniaturized, and digitally connected workflows. Key adoption priorities include:

  • Faster sample turnaround and higher throughput
  • Reduced operator variability and repeat testing
  • Improved documentation and digital traceability
  • Compatibility with sequencing, mass spectrometry, and bioprocess analytics
  • Greater use of capillary electrophoresis, microfluidics, automated gel documentation, and pre-cast gels

Biopharmaceutical development is a major growth driver, as monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, cell therapies, and gene therapies require rigorous purity, identity, charge-variant, and stability testing. These insights enable suppliers and investors to identify opportunities aligned with regulated workflows and expanding advanced-therapy pipelines.

Artificial Intelligence in Electrophoresis

Artificial intelligence is improving image interpretation, peak detection, lane normalization, anomaly identification, and automated quality scoring. Near-term value is expected primarily in workflow intelligence, including predictive maintenance, protocol optimization, batch comparison, electronic record review, and laboratory information management system integration.

Adoption in regulated environments will depend on transparent algorithms, validated software, audit trails, cybersecurity controls, role-based access, and recognized data-integrity practices.

Regional and Country Insights

  • North America: Benefits from biotechnology clusters, clinical laboratories, academic medical centers, forensic facilities, biomanufacturing capacity, and regulatory expertise in the United States and Canada.
  • Europe: Demand is supported by research funding, regulated diagnostics, and biopharmaceutical quality requirements, particularly in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain.
  • Asia-Pacific: Growth reflects expanding genomics research, pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturing, infectious disease testing, agricultural biotechnology, and contract research activity across China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and ASEAN.
  • Latin America: Brazil and Mexico lead demand associated with public health, food testing, academic research, pharmaceutical quality control, and molecular diagnostics.
  • Middle East and Africa: Opportunities arise from hospital modernization, precision medicine programs, public health capacity building, infectious disease surveillance, and university laboratory development.

Coverage of ASEAN, GCC, European Union, BRICS, G7, and NATO markets provides a practical basis for evaluating market-entry priorities and mitigating regional expansion risks.

Competitive Priorities and Recommended Actions

  • Prioritize automation-ready instruments, validated software, and consistent consumables.
  • Develop workflows tailored to clinical, biopharmaceutical, forensic, food safety, and research requirements.
  • Expand technical training, localized service, and dependable consumable supply.
  • Build transparently validated AI-enabled analytics.
  • Partner with academic centers, diagnostic networks, public health laboratories, and contract development and manufacturing organizations.

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • The market is forecast to grow from USD 3.90 billion in 2026 to USD 5.69 billion by 2032.
  • Automation, capillary electrophoresis, microfluidics, digital imaging, and AI-supported analysis are reshaping competition.
  • Biologics, advanced therapies, genomics, infectious disease surveillance, and laboratory modernization are central demand drivers.
  • Long-term competitiveness depends on scientific reliability, regulatory readiness, workflow efficiency, data integrity, and regional service capabilities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 187
Forecast Period 2026-2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $5.69 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Electrophoresis Market, by Product
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Consumables
7.2.1. Buffers
7.2.2. Gels
7.2.3. Kits
7.2.4. Reagents
7.3. Instruments / Equipment
7.3.1. Gel Electrophoresis Systems
7.3.2. Capillary Electrophoresis Systems
7.3.3. Imaging & Documentation Systems
7.3.4. Power Supplies
8. Electrophoresis Market, by Analyte Type
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. DNA
8.3. RNA
8.4. Proteins
8.5. Peptides
9. Electrophoresis Market, by Sample Source
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Human
9.3. Animal
9.4. Plant
9.5. Microbial
10. Electrophoresis Market, by Automation Level
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Manual
10.3. Semi-Automated
10.4. Fully Automated
11. Electrophoresis Market, by Application
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Clinical Diagnostics
11.3. Forensics
11.4. Proteomics
11.5. Molecular Biology Research
11.6. Pharmaceutical Analysis
12. Electrophoresis Market, by End User
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Academic & Research Institutes
12.3. Forensic Laboratories
12.4. Hospitals & Clinics
12.5. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
13. Electrophoresis Market, by Region
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. Asia-Pacific
13.3. North America
13.4. Latin America
13.5. Europe
13.6. Middle East
13.7. Africa
14. Electrophoresis Market, by Group
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. ASEAN
14.3. GCC
14.4. European Union
14.5. BRICS
14.6. G7
14.7. NATO
15. Electrophoresis Market, by Country
 15.1. Introduction
15.2. United States
15.3. Canada
15.4. Mexico
15.5. Brazil
15.6. United Kingdom
15.7. Germany
15.8. France
15.9. Russia
15.10. Italy
15.11. Spain
15.12. China
15.13. India
15.14. Japan
15.15. Australia
15.16. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
 16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
 17.1. Abdos Labtech Private Limited
17.2. Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd.
17.3. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
17.4. Analytik Jena GmbH+Co. KG
17.5. Avantor by VWR International, LLC
17.6. Bento Bioworks Ltd.
17.7. Bex Co., Ltd.
17.8. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
17.9. Biobase Group
17.10. Cleaver Scientific Ltd
17.11. Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC
17.12. Danaher Corporation
17.13. EPS Biosolutions
17.14. Helena Laboratories (UK) Limited
17.15. Hoefer, Inc
17.16. Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.
17.17. Lonza Group Ltd.
17.18. Medox Biotech India Pvt. Ltd.
17.19. Merck KGaA
17.20. PerkinElmer, Inc
17.21. Photon Systems, Inc
17.22. QIAGEN N.V.
17.23. SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH
17.24. Takara Bio Inc
17.25. TBG Diagnostics Limited
17.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
18. Key Experts
List of Figures [23]
List of Tables [346]
For more information about this report visit

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