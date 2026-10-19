Electrophoresis Market - Global Industry Forecast 2026-2032 Automation, AI Analytics, Genomics, And Biologics Drive 6.42% CAGR Toward USD 5.69 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|187
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$3.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$5.69 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Electrophoresis Market, by Product
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Consumables
7.2.1. Buffers
7.2.2. Gels
7.2.3. Kits
7.2.4. Reagents
7.3. Instruments / Equipment
7.3.1. Gel Electrophoresis Systems
7.3.2. Capillary Electrophoresis Systems
7.3.3. Imaging & Documentation Systems
7.3.4. Power Supplies
8. Electrophoresis Market, by Analyte Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. DNA
8.3. RNA
8.4. Proteins
8.5. Peptides
9. Electrophoresis Market, by Sample Source
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Human
9.3. Animal
9.4. Plant
9.5. Microbial
10. Electrophoresis Market, by Automation Level
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Manual
10.3. Semi-Automated
10.4. Fully Automated
11. Electrophoresis Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Clinical Diagnostics
11.3. Forensics
11.4. Proteomics
11.5. Molecular Biology Research
11.6. Pharmaceutical Analysis
12. Electrophoresis Market, by End User
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Academic & Research Institutes
12.3. Forensic Laboratories
12.4. Hospitals & Clinics
12.5. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
13. Electrophoresis Market, by Region
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Asia-Pacific
13.3. North America
13.4. Latin America
13.5. Europe
13.6. Middle East
13.7. Africa
14. Electrophoresis Market, by Group
14.1. Introduction
14.2. ASEAN
14.3. GCC
14.4. European Union
14.5. BRICS
14.6. G7
14.7. NATO
15. Electrophoresis Market, by Country
15.1. Introduction
15.2. United States
15.3. Canada
15.4. Mexico
15.5. Brazil
15.6. United Kingdom
15.7. Germany
15.8. France
15.9. Russia
15.10. Italy
15.11. Spain
15.12. China
15.13. India
15.14. Japan
15.15. Australia
15.16. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
17.1. Abdos Labtech Private Limited
17.2. Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd.
17.3. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
17.4. Analytik Jena GmbH+Co. KG
17.5. Avantor by VWR International, LLC
17.6. Bento Bioworks Ltd.
17.7. Bex Co., Ltd.
17.8. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
17.9. Biobase Group
17.10. Cleaver Scientific Ltd
17.11. Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC
17.12. Danaher Corporation
17.13. EPS Biosolutions
17.14. Helena Laboratories (UK) Limited
17.15. Hoefer, Inc
17.16. Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.
17.17. Lonza Group Ltd.
17.18. Medox Biotech India Pvt. Ltd.
17.19. Merck KGaA
17.20. PerkinElmer, Inc
17.21. Photon Systems, Inc
17.22. QIAGEN N.V.
17.23. SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH
17.24. Takara Bio Inc
17.25. TBG Diagnostics Limited
17.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
18. Key Experts
List of Figures [23]
List of Tables [346]
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