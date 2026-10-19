FL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kerrie Henriques Soares, salon owner and educator, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how continuous learning, confidence, and determination can shape long-term career success.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Henriques Soares explores the importance of taking ownership of professional growth, embracing education, and building confidence through supportive leadership. She also discusses how sharing knowledge and creating opportunities for others can help professionals build lasting careers.Kerrie's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Kerrie Henriques Soares

Women in Power TV

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Kerrie Henriques Soares Joins Women in Power TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 19, 2026, 09:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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