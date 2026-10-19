Pope Leo XIV Returns to Public 1 Day After Lung Surgery Discharge
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV stepped back into public view Sunday, leading the Angelus prayer at the Vatican just one day after leaving the hospital following lung surgery, according to the Vatican’s official media outlet.
Speaking from a window above St. Peter’s Square to thousands of pilgrims and visitors, the pontiff thanked his surgical team and everyone who had backed him. He said the ordeal had drawn him closer to the sick, and that he would ease back into his duties gradually, relying on God’s help and the prayers of the faithful.
Leo disclosed on Oct. 11 that doctors had found a nodule in his lung and advised surgery. The operation took place Oct. 13 at Gemelli Hospital in Rome. The Vatican said the 90-minute procedure succeeded, with surgeons removing the lower lobe of his right lung using video-assisted techniques. A histological examination confirmed lung adenocarcinoma.
The pope left the hospital Saturday. The Vatican had already cleared his schedule through Oct. 20 to give him time to recover.
Dr. Stefano Margaritora, who led the operation, said it went ahead without complications and that the pope’s recovery has gone well since. Asked about the pontiff’s planned Nov. 6-17 trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, he said he saw no clinical reason the visit could not go forward.
In his reflection ahead of the Angelus, the pope turned to the teaching of Jesus to “render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.” He said the passage calls people “to be truthful, free from servile fear or hypocrisy, free to do good.”
Speaking from a window above St. Peter’s Square to thousands of pilgrims and visitors, the pontiff thanked his surgical team and everyone who had backed him. He said the ordeal had drawn him closer to the sick, and that he would ease back into his duties gradually, relying on God’s help and the prayers of the faithful.
Leo disclosed on Oct. 11 that doctors had found a nodule in his lung and advised surgery. The operation took place Oct. 13 at Gemelli Hospital in Rome. The Vatican said the 90-minute procedure succeeded, with surgeons removing the lower lobe of his right lung using video-assisted techniques. A histological examination confirmed lung adenocarcinoma.
The pope left the hospital Saturday. The Vatican had already cleared his schedule through Oct. 20 to give him time to recover.
Dr. Stefano Margaritora, who led the operation, said it went ahead without complications and that the pope’s recovery has gone well since. Asked about the pontiff’s planned Nov. 6-17 trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, he said he saw no clinical reason the visit could not go forward.
In his reflection ahead of the Angelus, the pope turned to the teaching of Jesus to “render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.” He said the passage calls people “to be truthful, free from servile fear or hypocrisy, free to do good.”
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