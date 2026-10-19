How Gujarat Tribal Village Revived Its Forests, Inspired 65 Others

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, Oct 19 (IANS) A tribal village in Gujarat's Surat district, where three consecutive years of drought devastated surrounding forests in the 1980s, is set to become a training centre for community-led forest conservation, with around 7,500 members of Joint Forest Management (JFM) committees expected to receive training over five years.

Balethi village in Mandvi taluka has been selected for the development of a 'Centre of Excellence' in its historic school building, following a proposal jointly submitted by villagers and the Forest Department.

The initiative aims to replicate the village's forest regeneration model across Gujarat, where 2,500 of the state's 3,414 JFM committees are expected to benefit from training once the centre becomes operational.

"The project is being taken forward under the guidance of Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia and Minister of State, Pravin Mali," officials said.

Balethi's forest conservation efforts began between 1986 and 1988, when three successive years of drought left the surrounding forests completely destroyed.

Village elders Jagudada and Kishor Chaudhary led residents in deciding to take responsibility for protecting and regenerating the forests.

The initiative is now being carried forward by Vinaybhai Chaudhary, president of the Balethi Forest Regeneration and Village Development Committee, along with other villagers.

A central feature of the model was community participation. Fifteen patrolling teams were formed, with one member from every household involved in monitoring and protecting the forests.

Forest produce, including grass, timber and bamboo, was distributed equally among members, linking conservation with the livelihoods of local residents. The village also developed alternatives to reduce dependence on forest resources.

Residents constructed 162 biogas plants and four check dams, while the organisation was registered as the Forest Regeneration and Village Development Cooperative Society Limited. It secured a Certificate of Rights covering 229 hectares of forest land.

The initiative received national recognition in 1998, when Balethi was awarded the Indira Priyadarshini Vrikshamitra Award in New Delhi by the then Union Minister of Forests.

The village received a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a certificate of appreciation. The revival has also brought economic benefits, according to the state government.

Monthly milk production in the village rose to around 12,000-13,000 litres, while fodder production increased sevenfold. Bamboo sales generated revenue of more than Rs 17.7 lakh.

The Forest Department has also completed development works worth more than Rs 59.4 lakh in the village, including drinking water pipelines, roads and sewing classes.

The model has reportedly inspired more than 65 villages in Mandvi taluka, including Amarkui and Vankal, to take up forest protection.

Through the proposed training centre, Balethi's experience is expected to be shared with forest management committees across Gujarat.