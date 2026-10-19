Myaster Turns Every 10,000 Steps Into A Free Breast Cancer Screening With 'Walk For Her'

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) myAster, the digital healthcare platform of Aster DM Healthcare, in collaboration with Aster Clinics UAE, has launched 'Walk for Her', a community-driven initiative that brings preventive healthcare into everyday life through community action – linking everyday physical activity with access to breast cancer screening. As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the initiative enables every 10,000 steps logged through the myAster app to unlock a free mammogram screening for a woman. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The campaign is gaining strong momentum, with participants having collectively logged more than 19 million steps, unlocking 1900 free mammogram screenings for women across the UAE. Of these, 236 screenings have already been claimed, demonstrating how community participation is translating into tangible action towards breast health and early detection.

Running throughout October, 'Walk for Her' encourages residents across the UAE to come together around a shared commitment to preventive healthcare. Screening appointments unlocked through the campaign can be booked through the myAster app until December 31, 2026.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most common cancer among women globally, with around 80% of cases occurring in women with no risk factor other than being female and over 40, underscoring the importance of awareness and timely screening. While predominantly affecting women, 0.5-1% of breast cancers occur in men, highlighting the need for broader awareness of breast health and warning signs. When detected early, most breast cancers can be treated successfully, making timely diagnosis and appropriate screening critical to improving outcomes.

, commented,“Creating greater awareness about breast cancer starts with bringing more people into the conversation. Through 'Walk for Her', we want to unite communities across the UAE to promote breast health and encourage women to prioritise screening. More than 19 million steps, unlocking 1900 screenings with 236 already claimed, show how collective participation can translate awareness into meaningful action. We hope this initiative inspires more women to prioritise screening and communities to play an active role in encouraging early detection.”

commented,“Early detection can make a meaningful difference to breast cancer outcomes, but screening has to be accessible and acted upon in time. Through 'Walk for Her', we are bringing that first step closer to women by connecting a community initiative on myAster with screening at Aster Clinics. Beyond the mammogram itself, our aim is to ensure that women have access to the clinical expertise and care they may need through the wider Aster healthcare network.”

The initiative is hosted exclusively on the myAster app, where users can track their steps and contribute towards unlocking free mammogram screenings. Once screenings are unlocked, eligible appointments can be booked through the app at participating Aster Clinics UAE locations. Participants can also share their stories and nominate the women they are walking for using #WalkForHer, helping extend the conversation around breast health beyond the campaign itself.

Through myAster, Aster's digital healthcare platform with 2.8 million installs and more than 5 million lives impacted, users can access consultations, health and pharmacy services and preventive-care solutions through a single platform. Its Thrive programme brings preventive health into sharper focus through a comprehensive 100-biomarker assessment, supported by clinical guidance and personalised recommendations to help people understand their health and take action earlier. Aster Care for Her by Aster Hospitals & Clinics extends this focus to women's health, bringing together awareness, screening, early detection and access to expert care.

'Walk for Her' is a natural extension of myAster's preventive-health ecosystem, turning everyday activity into a tangible opportunity to support breast health and early detection. By bringing preventive health initiatives into the everyday digital experiences of its users, Aster continues to create more opportunities for people to take action on their health, while extending that impact to the people and communities around them.

Residents across the UAE can participate by signing up on the myAster app or website , logging their steps and helping unlock free mammogram screenings for women, with every 10,000 steps contributing towards a screening.