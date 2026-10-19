African Energy Chamber (AEC) Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk Joins African Collaborations Group (ACG) Advisory Board To Advance Sport And Entertainment Districts Across Africa

African Collaborations Group (ACG) ( ), the leading strategic project origination and collaboration platform focused on the industrialisation of sport in Africa through the origination of bankable sport and entertainment district ecosystems, today announced the appointment of NJ Ayuk to its Advisory Board.

Mr Ayuk is the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), the leading voice of the African energy sector, representing the interests of energy companies, service providers, ministries and public authorities across the continent. Under his leadership, the AEC has become the principal convening platform for the African energy industry, connecting international majors, national oil companies, independent power producers (IPPs), regulators, ministries and investors around the industrialisation and financing of Africa's energy sector.

A prolific author and one of the most recognised voices on African energy policy, Mr Ayuk has published widely on the industrialisation of the African energy sector, the case for financing African oil and gas development as an economic engine for the continent, and the pursuit of a just energy transition on Africa's terms. His books include Big Barrels: African Oil and Gas and the Quest for Prosperity and A Just Transition: Making Energy Poverty History with an Energy Mix, both of which have shaped the continental debate on energy, industry and development.

His appointment to the ACG Advisory Board reflects a shared strategic vision between the African Energy Chamber and ACG: the conviction that Africa's long-term development depends on the industrialisation of its core sectors - energy, infrastructure, and increasingly sport and entertainment - through pan-African, financially sustainable and continentally owned models. Where the African Energy Chamber has led the case for the industrialisation of Africa's energy sector on Africa's terms, ACG is applying the same doctrine to the sport and entertainment sector, moving it from a fragmented, project-by-project logic to an ecosystem approach centred on bankable, mixed-use district models.

His appointment brings to the ACG Advisory Board a rare combination of energy and infrastructure sector leadership, cross-continental government and regulatory relationships, deep transactional and legal expertise in the origination and structuring of complex African projects, and a public voice consistently aligned with the industrialisation agenda that underpins ACG's own strategic framework.

"NJ Ayuk brings to our Advisory Board a genuine strategic alignment. For years, he has led the case for the industrialisation of Africa's energy sector on Africa's terms - a doctrine that maps directly onto what ACG is now applying to the sport and entertainment sector. Both agendas share the same conviction: that Africa's long-term prosperity depends on building continental industries through pan-African, financially sustainable, and continentally owned models. His presence on our Advisory Board strengthens ACG's capacity to originate and deliver projects that fit within a coherent, continent-wide industrialisation logic," said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard ( ), Founder and Executive Chairman of ACG.

The ACG Advisory Board provides strategic guidance as ACG originates and structures large-scale sport and entertainment district projects across the continent, aligning governments, development finance institutions (DFIs), investors, sport bodies and infrastructure partners to support the development of financially sustainable, mixed-use district ecosystems.

Africa's sport economy is projected to reach $20 billion by 2035, yet the continent continues to lack the integrated district ecosystems required to support large-scale development. ACG addresses this gap by originating bankable sport and entertainment district projects, moving beyond single-venue development models towards mixed-use, revenue-generating and financially sustainable district ecosystems.

Through its collaborative model, ACG convenes governments, PPP authorities and regulators, development finance institutions, private investors, developers, designers and engineers, legal and transaction advisors, operators, sport federations and leagues, event promoters, media and broadcast partners, academic institutions and host communities, creating structured pathways from concept to feasibility, bankability and delivery.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Collaborations Group (ACG).

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About African Collaborations Group (ACG):

African Collaborations Group (ACG) ( ) is the leading strategic project origination and collaboration platform focused on the industrialisation of sport in Africa through the origination of bankable sport and entertainment district ecosystems. By convening governments, private-sector partners, development finance institutions, sport and entertainment stakeholders, and academic institutions, ACG creates structured pathways that transform concepts into investable and deliverable district projects across the continent.