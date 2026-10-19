Viral Video Shows Car Plunging Into Maheshwaram Temple Pond Driver Escapes Unhurt

A speeding Toyota Innova Crysta plunged into the temple pond at Sri Shiva Ganga Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple in Maheshwaram, Ranga Reddy district, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, around midnight on Sunday. The driver managed to escape from the vehicle, and no injuries were reported. The incident came to light after a video of the car entering the temple tank, locally known as a koneru, circulated on social media, triggering reactions about road safety and the need for protective measures around the temple.

An Innova Crysta car plunged into the Shiva Ganga temple tank (Koneru) at the Sri Shivaganga Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple in Maheshwaram, Ranga Reddy district, around midnight Shakeel Yasar Ullah (@yasarullah) October 19, 2026

Innova Crysta plunges into Shiva Ganga Rajarajeswara Temple pond in Maheshwaram; driver escapes..

An Innova Crysta car rushed into the pond of the Shiva Ganga Rajarajeswara Temple in Maheshwaram and fully submerged.

The driver, who was alone, immediately opened the door and escaped unhurt. A major disaster was averted.

Locals say speeding caused the accident. Police deployed a crane to retrieve the car.

#Maheshwaram #InnovaCrysta #TemplePond #RangaReddy #Hyderabad

Maheshwaram Temple Accident, Innova Crysta Submerged, Shiva Ganga Pond, Driver Escape, Speeding Car

Digital Prime News

Digital Prime News (@DigiPrimeNews) October 19, 2026

Driver loses control near sharp turn

According to preliminary information, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn near Maheshwaram Gate. The car veered off the road and plunged into the temple tank.

The driver immediately opened the car door and managed to get out safely. There were no other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

As the incident occurred around midnight, when nobody was reportedly present in the vicinity of the temple, a potentially serious tragedy was averted.

Maheshwaram police are investigating the incident.

Video sparks road safety debate

The viral video prompted a range of reactions on social media. One user jokingly wrote, 'Nimajjanam done successfully', referring to the immersion of the car in the temple tank.

Another user tagged Telangana officials and called for a protective wall around the temple to prevent similar accidents and improve devotees' safety, particularly when large crowds gather.

@TeluguScribe @iamkondasurekha @revanth_anumula @TelanganaCMO

Dear Sir and Madam,

Could you please built a wall surrounding of maheswaram temple for devotees saftey to avoid fatal accidents

Sometimes devotees will come with large numbers

Thankyou

- Repoter Manohar (@MuraliM35099177) October 19, 2026

Other comments questioned the driver's conduct, with one user suggesting that the driver might have been watching reels/videos while driving. However, there is no confirmed evidence that distracted driving caused the accident.

Police are examining the circumstances of the crash.