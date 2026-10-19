Ledspace Launches BLAQ IRIS Colour-Changing Slat Wall Lighting

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New addition to the BLAQ range uses a matt black finish designed to blend into slat wall panelling

- John S Cothill, Head of Ecommerce at LEDSpaceCOVENTRY, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LEDSpace has launched BLAQ IRIS, a colour-changing lighting system for slat walls. Its matt black silicone finish is designed to resemble the dark felt between wall slats, helping the unlit strip blend into the panelling. When switched on, the strip reveals a line of light within the wall."Customers have been asking for a colour-changing follow-up since we launched BLAQ Aura," said John S Cothill, Head of Ecommerce at LEDSpace. "With IRIS, the aim was to keep the unlit strip discreet against the felt, with the lighting becoming visible when it is switched on."IRIS follows BLAQ Aura, LEDSpace's warm white slat wall lighting range. The new product retains Aura's matt black finish and adds a choice of colours, including blue, violet, pink and green.Both IRIS and Aura use matt black silicone with an anti-static coating. In a verified UK review of BLAQ Aura, Gary Baird, from Falkirk, wrote: "Can barely be seen between the wall slats when they are switched off". The review concerns Aura, which shares the same finish.IRIS is a plug-and-play system. The strips press into suitable gaps between slats or can be fitted using optional mounting clips, which are sold separately. The system is intended for indoor installations in homes and commercial interiors.Control is available through the included controller, an app, or compatible Alexa and Google Home devices after setup. The colour can be adjusted through these controls while the strips remain fitted in the wall.BLAQ IRIS is available from LEDSpace in the United Kingdom. Product and installation information is published at:About LEDSpaceLEDSpace is the lighting brand of Coventry-based Maxilux Lighting Ltd. The company supplies LED strip lighting, profiles and slat wall lighting for homes and commercial projects.

John S Cothill

LEDSpace / Maxilux Lighting Ltd

+44 7476 065995

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LEDSpace launches BLAQ IRIS colour-changing slat wall lighting News Provided By LEDSpace (Maxilux Lighting Ltd) October 19, 2026, 08:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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