Lazio Crush Juventus 3-0, Draw Level With Inter on 19 Points
(MENAFN) Unbeaten Lazio dismantled Juventus 3-0 on the road on Sunday, a matchday-seven win that pulled them level on points with Serie A leaders Inter Milan.
Juventus appeared to strike first in the 24th minute, when Randal Kolo Muani finished from close range, but the goal was disallowed for offside.
Lazio took the lead in the 37th minute. Oliver Provstgaard won the aerial duel to head in a cross from captain Mattia Zaccagni, delivered after a corner.
Seven minutes later, the visitors came within inches of a second. A curling shot from Nuno Tavares hit the crossbar, with Juventus goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario beaten and unable to get a hand to it.
With head coach Luciano Spalletti serving a touchline suspension, Juventus sent on Nick Woltemade at halftime in search of more attacking threat. The German striker nearly leveled in the 55th minute, firing a right-footed attempt just wide after a pass from Kolo Muani.
Juventus pushed forward in search of a way back, but Lazio doubled their lead in the 66th minute. Gustav Isaksen cut inside from the left and curled a left-footed shot into the far bottom corner.
Kolo Muani missed another chance in the 82nd minute, heading over the bar from close range from a Woltemade delivery.
Substitute Fisayo Dele-Bashiru sealed the result in the 89th minute, running into the penalty area and sending a low shot across goal.
The victory leaves Gennaro Gattuso’s side with 19 points from seven matches, level with Inter at the top. Juventus remain eighth on 11 points.
Juventus appeared to strike first in the 24th minute, when Randal Kolo Muani finished from close range, but the goal was disallowed for offside.
Lazio took the lead in the 37th minute. Oliver Provstgaard won the aerial duel to head in a cross from captain Mattia Zaccagni, delivered after a corner.
Seven minutes later, the visitors came within inches of a second. A curling shot from Nuno Tavares hit the crossbar, with Juventus goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario beaten and unable to get a hand to it.
With head coach Luciano Spalletti serving a touchline suspension, Juventus sent on Nick Woltemade at halftime in search of more attacking threat. The German striker nearly leveled in the 55th minute, firing a right-footed attempt just wide after a pass from Kolo Muani.
Juventus pushed forward in search of a way back, but Lazio doubled their lead in the 66th minute. Gustav Isaksen cut inside from the left and curled a left-footed shot into the far bottom corner.
Kolo Muani missed another chance in the 82nd minute, heading over the bar from close range from a Woltemade delivery.
Substitute Fisayo Dele-Bashiru sealed the result in the 89th minute, running into the penalty area and sending a low shot across goal.
The victory leaves Gennaro Gattuso’s side with 19 points from seven matches, level with Inter at the top. Juventus remain eighth on 11 points.
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