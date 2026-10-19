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Hostile Projectile Injures Six in Saudi Arabia’s Najran

Hostile Projectile Injures Six in Saudi Arabia’s Najran


Date: 2026-10-19 04:18:28

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia reported on Sunday that a “hostile projectile” landed in the southwestern city of Najran, leaving six people injured.

In a brief statement posted on X, the Saudi Civil Defense said the incident also damaged three homes and three vehicles.

Authorities did not identify those responsible for the incident.

The incident occurred amid continuing hostilities in Yemen that have extended into neighboring Saudi Arabia, as the Houthi group has carried out missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi territory.

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