Google Pay Enters Uzbekistan's Digital Payments Market
This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Digital Technologies.
The announcement was made during a business program attended by representatives of government agencies from Central Asia and the United States, as well as leading technology companies, according to the ministry.
Google Pay is a digital payment service that allows users to make contactless payments using compatible Android smartphones and other supported devices. Users can add eligible credit or debit cards to Google Wallet and pay at participating retailers by holding their devices near contactless payment terminals. The service can also be used for online and in-app purchases where supported.
Google uses tokenization to protect payment information. Instead of sharing a user's actual card number with a merchant during contactless transactions, the service uses a virtual account number, adding a layer of protection for financial data.
The launch marks a new development in Uzbekistan's digital payments sector and comes as the country expands cooperation with U.S. technology companies.
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