Roadready Tow Launches Nationwide Towing And Roadside Assistance Service Across 150+ U.S. Cities

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RoadReady Tow

RoadReady Tow provides access to a broad range of roadside services, including emergency towing, flatbed towing, long-distance towing, motorcycle towing, battery jump-starts, vehicle lockout assistance, tire changes, fuel delivery, winch-outs, and mobile electric vehicle (EV) charging. The service is designed for drivers who need assistance following a breakdown, flat tire, battery failure, vehicle lockout, or other unexpected roadside situation.

RoadReady Tow Introduces a Simplified Roadside Assistance Experience

Vehicle breakdowns and roadside emergencies can disrupt daily schedules and create uncertainty for drivers. Finding an available provider, understanding the expected cost, and arranging assistance can add stress to an already difficult situation.

RoadReady Tow aims to simplify this process by connecting customers with towing and roadside assistance providers through a centralized service. Unlike app-only roadside platforms, the company states that every call is answered by a live operator, giving drivers an opportunity to explain their situation and request the appropriate service.

Another key feature is price confirmation before dispatch. RoadReady Tow states that the price is locked before a service provider is dispatched, helping customers understand the expected cost before assistance begins. The company also reports that help typically arrives within 30 to 45 minutes, although actual arrival times may vary depending on location, traffic, weather, provider availability, and the nature of the emergency.

The service does not require a membership, sign-up fee, or contract, allowing drivers to request assistance when needed without committing to a recurring roadside assistance plan.

Comprehensive Towing and Roadside Services

RoadReady Tow offers access to multiple roadside services intended to address different vehicle emergencies. For drivers whose vehicles cannot be safely operated, towing options include standard emergency towing, flatbed towing, long-distance towing, and motorcycle towing.

Flatbed towing can be appropriate for vehicles that require transportation on a flat platform, while long-distance towing can help drivers arrange vehicle transport beyond a nearby repair facility. Motorcycle towing is also included among the services available through the company's provider network.

For problems that may not require towing, RoadReady Tow connects drivers with roadside assistance options such as battery jump-starts, car lockout services, tire changes, and emergency fuel delivery. Winch-out services may help recover vehicles that have become stuck, subject to the circumstances and equipment required.

The company also lists mobile EV charging among its service offerings. This option is intended to provide an additional roadside assistance solution for electric vehicle drivers who need charging support away from a conventional charging location. Availability depends on the service area and the capabilities of the responding provider.

By bringing these services together under one service platform, RoadReady Tow aims to help drivers identify an appropriate solution without having to search separately for different types of roadside providers.

A Nationwide Network Designed for Broad Coverage

RoadReady Tow reports that its network includes more than 55,000 towing and roadside service provider trucks serving over 150 cities across the United States, including all 50 states and Washington, DC.

The network is intended to support drivers in a range of situations, from local vehicle breakdowns to towing requirements involving longer distances. However, the availability of a particular service, vehicle type, or provider may vary by location and individual circumstances.

Customers can contact RoadReady Tow directly to describe their roadside emergency and obtain information about available assistance and pricing before dispatch.

The company's service model places emphasis on direct communication, allowing customers to speak with a live operator rather than relying exclusively on an automated application process.

“Drivers deserve a real person, a real price and a truck already on the way,” said Antony“Bee” Okuribido, founder of RoadReady Tow.

Roadside Assistance for Businesses and Vehicle Fleets

In addition to individual motorists, RoadReady Tow serves businesses and organizations that manage or support multiple vehicles. The company identifies fleets, rideshare drivers, dealerships, repair shops, and insurers among the groups that can use its roadside assistance services.

For businesses responsible for keeping vehicles operational, breakdowns and roadside incidents can affect schedules, customer commitments, and daily operations. Access to towing and roadside support through one dispatch number can help simplify the process of requesting assistance across different vehicle-related situations.

Rideshare drivers may need roadside help to address unexpected vehicle problems that interrupt their working day. Dealerships and repair shops may require towing support to move vehicles, while fleet operators and insurers may need assistance coordinating roadside responses.

RoadReady Tow's centralized dispatch approach is designed to provide these customers with a single point of contact for arranging the services available in their location. Specific service arrangements and availability may depend on the requirements of the customer and the responding provider.

How to Request RoadReady Tow Assistance

Drivers who need towing or roadside assistance can contact RoadReady Tow by phone or visit the company's website to request service.

Customers can call (954) 539-7718 to speak with a live operator or visit

Before dispatch, customers can confirm the applicable price and review the service details. Providing accurate location information and explaining the roadside issue can help the operator coordinate the request with an appropriate provider.

RoadReady Tow recommends that motorists prioritize their safety during roadside emergencies. Drivers should move to a safe location when possible and follow local traffic and emergency guidance while waiting for assistance.

About RoadReady Tow

RoadReady Tow provides on-demand towing and roadside assistance across more than 150 U.S. cities, with a network of over 55,000 towing and roadside service provider trucks. Its listed services include emergency towing, flatbed towing, long-distance towing, motorcycle towing, jump-starts, vehicle lockouts, tire changes, fuel delivery, winch-outs, and mobile EV charging.

The company offers live operator assistance, price confirmation before dispatch, and service access without a required membership. Availability, response times, and pricing may vary according to location, service requirements, and provider availability.

For more information or to request roadside assistance, visit (954) 539-7718.

Contact

Antony“Bee” Okuribido

RoadReady Tow

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