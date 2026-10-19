LIMITLESS By Noona Nafousi Takes To The Stage With Special Guest Roxie Nafousi

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Limitless by Noona Nafousi will take to the stage with a live audience at the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA), Madinat Jumeirah, on Monday 26 October 2026, with special guest Roxie Nafousi, the three-time Sunday Times bestselling author of Manifest and Confidence. Curated by L'Atelier Consulting, the evening is designed for high-achievers ready to close the gap between who they are and who they are capable of becoming.Success can look good on the outside, but Limitless asks what is really driving us - and what is quietly holding us back. Through a raw, unfiltered conversation, the evening will explore identity, power and the uncomfortable truths behind true leadership.Noona brings two decades of experience in executive search across global markets to the stage. Having spent years connecting leaders to opportunity, she watched many arrive at the top burnt out and disconnected, and turned her focus to neuroscience, psychology and human behaviour. A Master NLP Trainer, she founded Neo Noor, a leadership development company, and created The Limitless Leader Codes, a framework that helps C-suite executives, founders and leadership teams lead from identity rather than performance."Limitless was born from honest conversations about what it truly takes to live without a ceiling," says Noona. "Bringing that conversation to a room in Dubai, with my sister beside me, feels like the most natural next chapter. I cannot wait to share this evening with people who believe in growth as much as we do."Joining her is Roxie Nafousi, the self-development coach, speaker and manifesting expert named "the manifesting queen" by Forbes and the Financial Times. Her debut book, Manifest: 7 Steps to Living Your Best Life, became a global success on its release in 2022, followed by further Sunday Times bestsellers including Confidence. Alongside her own sold-out workshops, Roxie has led sessions and keynotes for organisations including Google, Meta, Business of Fashion, Condé Nast, Soho House, Estée Lauder and Rothschild."Noona and I have spent our whole lives talking about ambition, family and the stories we tell ourselves about what is possible," says Roxie. "To have that conversation in front of an audience in Dubai, on her stage, is a really special moment for both of us."Together, the two sisters will explore the themes that connect their work - ambition and self-belief, identity and power, the role family plays in shaping who we become, and the beliefs that drive success and quietly hold it back. Drawing on a shared upbringing and very different paths, Noona and Roxie will offer a rare and personal insight into the relationship behind two of the most influential voices in personal growth and leadership.Set within the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) at Madinat Jumeirah, the evening has been designed to feel personal and immersive, with a genuine sense of connection between the speakers and the audience. Doors open from 6:30pm, and guests are invited to bring a copy of Roxie's books - Manifest or Confidence - for signing on the night.For more information follow @limitlessbynoona or to book your tickets from AED 280 (+VAT), please visit*ENDS*PR Contact:Gemma L'AppannaFounder and CEO, L'Atelier ConsultingEmail:...Phone: +971 555163914About Noona NafousiNoona Nafousi is the Founder and CEO of Neo Noor, a leadership development company, and the creator of The Limitless Leader Codes. After two decades in executive search across global markets, she trained as a Master NLP Trainer and now works with C-suite executives, founders and leadership teams through executive coaching, leadership training, corporate programmes and keynote speaking.About Roxie NafousiRoxie Nafousi is a self-development coach, inspirational speaker, manifesting expert and three-time Sunday Times bestselling author, named "the manifesting queen" by Forbes and the Financial Times. Her debut book, Manifest: 7 Steps to Living Your Best Life (2022), became a global success, followed by bestsellers including Confidence. She hosts sold-out workshops and has led sessions for organisations including Google, Meta, Business of Fashion, Condé Nast, Soho House, Estée Lauder and Rothschild.

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LIMITLESS by Noona Nafousi Takes to the Stage with Special Guest Roxie Nafousi News Provided By L'Atelier Public Relations October 19, 2026, 08:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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