Saudi Coalition Downs Missiles And Drones Across Kingdom Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -Dubai
Saudi-led forces intercepted two ballistic missiles aimed at Khamis Mushayt and three drones over other parts of Saudi Arabia early on Sunday, the coalition said, as Houthi attacks continued.
Coalition spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki said the missiles had been launched by Yemen's Houthi movement towards the southern city, which lies near the King Khalid Air Base. Air defences also destroyed two drones over the Riyadh region and a third over the Eastern Province, he said.
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