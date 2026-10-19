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Bitcoin And Nasdaq Futures Advance After China Growth Surprise Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-19 04:10:56

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Bitcoin and US stock futures climbed on Monday after China's economy expanded faster than expected in the third quarter, while falling oil prices helped improve investor sentiment across global financial markets.

China's gross domestic product grew 4.5% year on year during July to September, exceeding economists' forecast of 4.4% and accelerating from 4.3% in the preceding quarter, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Bitcoin briefly climbed towards $82,500 as cryptocurrency traders responded to the stronger economic figures and improving conditions in traditional financial markets. Nasdaq futures also advanced, reflecting renewed demand for technology shares following a difficult period for companies associated with artificial intelligence.

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The Arabian Post

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