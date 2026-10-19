Bitcoin And Nasdaq Futures Advance After China Growth Surprise Arabian Post
China's gross domestic product grew 4.5% year on year during July to September, exceeding economists' forecast of 4.4% and accelerating from 4.3% in the preceding quarter, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
Bitcoin briefly climbed towards $82,500 as cryptocurrency traders responded to the stronger economic figures and improving conditions in traditional financial markets. Nasdaq futures also advanced, reflecting renewed demand for technology shares following a difficult period for companies associated with artificial intelligence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment