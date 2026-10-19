MENAFN - Swissinfo) Germany is the third European country to set a date for phasing out the use of oil, coal and gas. Should Switzerland, where almost 60% of consumed energy comes from fossil sources, do the same? Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Germany wants to phase out fossil fuels. What about Switzerland? This content was published on October 19, 2026 - 09:00 9 minutes

I cover climate change and energy through reportages, articles, interviews and in-depth reports. I am interested in the impacts of global warming on everyday life and solutions for an emission-free planet. Passionate about travel and discovery, I studied biology and other natural sciences. I have been a journalist for SWI swissinfo for more than 20 years.

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By 2045, Europe's largest economy will end its dependence on fossil fuels, Germany's environment ministry announcedExternal link in September.

The decision was driven by the growing number of extreme weather events and by geopolitical crises, such as the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, which has disrupted global supply chains. According to German authorities, these developments show the“urgent need for stronger climate protection”. The use of fossil fuels accounts for 68% of global greenhouse gas emissions and nearly 90% of CO2 emissions.

Switzerland aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. However, it has not introduced an explicit ban on fossil fuels and does not have a detailed national roadmap for phasing them out, as Germany now does.

“An explicit fossil fuel phase-out roadmap has the advantage of having a strong psychological impact and providing clarity to the market,” Gianfranco Guidati, deputy director of the Energy Science Center at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich, told Swissinfo. For example, it gives a clear sign to people deciding whether to replace an oil boiler or buy a diesel-powered car.

An early phase-out of fossil fuels in European countries will also affect Switzerland, which imports most of its petrol and heating oil from the European Union (EU).

>> Find out more about Switzerland and its fossil fuels in the video below:

Three European countries announce the end of oil, coal and gas

Germany is the third European country to present a fossil fuel transition roadmap, following the Netherlands and France. The cornerstone of its strategy is the electrification of transport, heating and industry. The share of renewable energy for electricity is expected to increase from 55% to 80% by 2030. The goal is for all newly registered cars to be battery powered from 2035 onward.

France's roadmapExternal link is even more detailed: it foresees the phase-out of coal by 2030, oil by 2045 and natural gas by 2050. From 2030, at least one million heat pumps are to be installed every year.

These decisions are part of a broader commitment to progressively eliminate fossil fuels. At last year's UN Climate Conference in Brazil (COP30), around 80 countries, including Switzerland, supported the proposal for a global roadmap to transition away from fossil fuels.

This commitment was reaffirmed in April this year in Colombia during the first international summit dedicated exclusively to phasing out fossil fuels. The transition is also expected to be a key topic of negotiations at COP31 in Turkey.

>> Switzerland has climate goals that would mean moving away from fossil fuels, but it can't quite kick the habit:

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