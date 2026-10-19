California Wildfire Burns Hundreds of Acres, Forces Mass Evacuations
(MENAFN) A wildfire in California’s Orange County has scorched 570 acres and damaged or destroyed seven homes, as firefighters made progress in containing the spreading flames.
Evacuation orders were lifted on Saturday night while emergency crews continued working to control the Norte Fire, which had reached 25% containment, according to reports from local fire authorities.
The blaze started around midday Friday in San Clemente and spread quickly, prompting thousands of people to leave their homes. At the height of the emergency, nearly 4,600 homes and approximately 16,000 residents were located within the evacuation zone.
As the situation improved, authorities lifted restrictions in several parts of San Clemente and began permitting residents to return gradually to an affected area in San Juan Capistrano.
Orange County Fire Authority Chief T.J. McGovern described the difficulties crews faced during a news conference on Friday evening.
"Due to weather and topography, this fire moved fast," McGovern said, describing the wind as "relentless."
No civilian injuries had been reported by Friday, although two firefighters sustained injuries, officials said. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.
Evacuation orders were lifted on Saturday night while emergency crews continued working to control the Norte Fire, which had reached 25% containment, according to reports from local fire authorities.
The blaze started around midday Friday in San Clemente and spread quickly, prompting thousands of people to leave their homes. At the height of the emergency, nearly 4,600 homes and approximately 16,000 residents were located within the evacuation zone.
As the situation improved, authorities lifted restrictions in several parts of San Clemente and began permitting residents to return gradually to an affected area in San Juan Capistrano.
Orange County Fire Authority Chief T.J. McGovern described the difficulties crews faced during a news conference on Friday evening.
"Due to weather and topography, this fire moved fast," McGovern said, describing the wind as "relentless."
No civilian injuries had been reported by Friday, although two firefighters sustained injuries, officials said. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.
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