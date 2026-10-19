Graves In Front Of Homes! Why Does This Andhra Pradesh Village Follow This Strange Custom?

Why are people buried in front of their homes in Ayyakonda village, Kurnool? Discover the unusual burial tradition that has sparked curiosity and learn about the local customs and beliefs behind this intriguing practice.

Some traditions sound completely shocking when you first hear about them. You will find one such unique practice in Ayyakonda village of Kurnool district. Families usually take their dead to a cremation ground. But residents here bury their family members right in front of their main doors. We will explore the actual story behind this unusual custom.

Ayyakonda is a small hilltop village under Ganjihalli panchayat in Gonegandla mandal of Kurnool district. You will spot graves in front of almost every house here. People generally stay away from burial sites in other places. But graves have become a normal part of daily life for Ayyakonda residents. Locals keep their deceased family members close to their homes to remember them constantly.

Locals share an old story about a spiritual man named Chinthala Muniswamy Thatha. He lived on the Ayyakonda hill centuries ago and practiced spirituality. A cowherd named Yellappa worked for a landlord in the Ganjihalli area. Yellappa met Chinthala Muniswamy Thatha on the hill one day. He felt drawn to the spiritual lifestyle and stayed back to serve the holy man. Yellappa passed away later. His son Bala Muniswamy then buried his father right in front of their house. The son cleaned the grave every Saturday, applied cow dung, and lit incense sticks. This exact practice started the village tradition of burying family members at home.

Ayyakonda villagers treat their ancestors just like gods. Women cook food in the house and first offer it to Chinthala Muniswamy Thatha before anyone else eats. Families also conduct special prayers on new moon days. Villagers strongly believe that their ancestors protect their families from all harm. Residents also sleep only on the floor instead of beds as part of this strict village custom.