New Photonic Crystal Scintillator Paradigm Boosts Low-Cost X-Ray Imaging Sensitivity

Researchers have developed a photonic crystal scintillator by using Marangoni effect-driven interfacial self-assembly to form a monolayer of polystyrene nanospheres on a GAGG:Ce scintillator wafer.

Researchers demonstrated enhanced X-ray imaging performance with improved light output and signal-to-noise ratio while maintaining high spatial resolution.

Researchers develop a scalable interfacial self-assembly strategy that improves scintillation light extraction for photon-starved X-ray imaging

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Improving X-ray imaging under photon-starved conditions could enable lower-dose and higher-resolution imaging for medical diagnosis, security inspection, and industrial testing. Researchers from Chongqing University, the 26th Institute of CETC, and Stevens Institute of Technology developed a scalable photonic crystal scintillator using Marangoni effect-driven interfacial self-assembly. The approach increased average light output by 4.64-fold and improved the X-ray imaging signal-to-noise ratio by 13 dB while maintaining spatial resolution better than 25 μm.X-ray imaging technology plays an indispensable role in medical diagnosis, security inspection, and industrial non-destructive testing, and scintillators are the core "photosensitive" components within this technological system.Essentially, a scintillator is a specialized energy-conversion material. It absorbs high-energy X-ray photons invisible to the human eye and converts them into visible light signals, which are then captured by a downstream camera or photodetector and reconstructed into images. It functions like a precision "translator," converting the "language" of high-energy radiation into the language of optics.However, although high-density inorganic scintillators (such as GAGG:Ce) are widely valued for their strong X-ray stopping power and high luminescence efficiency, their practical performance has long been limited by a fundamental physical bottleneck: refractive index mismatch. Since the refractive index of scintillator materials is far higher than that of the surrounding air or packaging medium, most of the visible light generated inside the material undergoes total internal reflection at the interface when trying to escape. As a result, up to 90% of photons are confined inside the material in waveguide modes and cannot be effectively utilized.This severe photon trapping effect reduces the sensitivity and signal-to-noise ratio of detectors. The problem becomes even more prominent when ultra-thin scintillators are required for high-resolution imaging or under low-dose radiation conditions, making it a key barrier to high-performance X-ray imaging.To overcome this limitation, researchers have introduced photonic crystal structures. Their operating principle is analogous to etching nanoscale periodic gratings onto the scintillator surface: via Bragg diffraction, they provide additional momentum compensation to couple the originally trapped guided modes into free-space radiation, thereby greatly improving light extraction efficiency.The fundamental motivation for this research stems from the shortcomings of existing manufacturing technologies. Traditional top-down lithography, while highly precise, requires expensive equipment and complex processes, and is difficult to implement on large-area brittle scintillator substrates. Bottom-up self-assembly methods, by contrast, are low-cost but have long suffered from disordered defects such as cracks, vacancies, and multi-crystal domains during large-area film formation. These defects limit the brightness enhancement effect and introduce imaging artifacts.To address this challenge, the research group of Associate Professor Feng Peng from Chongqing University, in collaboration with Dr. Ding Yuchong from the 26th Institute of CETC and PhD candidate Kaifeng Liu from Stevens Institute of Technology, USA, have successfully proposed and validated a Marangoni effect-driven interfacial self-assembly strategy for the scalable fabrication of large-area, high-quality photonic crystal scintillators.This work, entitled Scalable Photonic Crystal Scintillators for High-Performance X-ray Imaging in Photon-Starved Regimes, was made available online on September 16, 2026, in the journal Opto-Electronic Advances. The researchers exploited the surface tension gradient induced by an ethanol-water binary solvent system, combined with surfactant-assisted interfacial densification and vibration-free drainage transfer technology, to construct a macroscopically continuous monolayer photonic crystal structure composed of polystyrene nanospheres with hexagonal close-packed features on a 25 mm-diameter GAGG:Ce scintillator wafer.Traditionally, improving the X-ray detection sensitivity often relies on increasing the scintillator thickness, but the resulting lateral light diffusion degrades spatial resolution. This work instead focuses on the scintillation light extraction interface. By constructing periodic photonic crystals to regulate light propagation and emission inside the scintillator, it provides a new approach to alleviate the trade-off between sensitivity and spatial resolution.Studies demonstrate that the periodic photonic crystal structure provides additional in-plane momentum. Through momentum matching, it couples optical modes originally confined within the scintillator into free-space radiation modes, significantly improving scintillation light extraction.In experiments, the photonic crystal-modified scintillator achieved an approximately 4.64-fold increase in average light output and a 13 dB improvement in signal-to-noise ratio in X-ray imaging while maintaining a spatial resolution better than 25 μm.This technology is particularly suitable for photon-starved scenarios, such as low-dose medical diagnosis, rapid security screening, and high-precision industrial non-destructive testing. It can improve imaging quality under weak signal conditions and is expected to support lower-radiation-doses and higher-definition X-ray imaging.Looking ahead, the technology requires further optimization of the self-assembly process to eliminate the minor impact of residual structural defects on resolution, and exploration of compatibility with a broader range of scintillator materials, providing a practical technical pathway for low-cost, high-performance X-ray detectors.ReferenceTitle of original paper: Scalable photonic crystal scintillators for high-performance X-ray imaging in photon-starved regimesJournal: Opto-Electronic AdvancesDOI: 10.29026/oea.2027.260038About Yao Zhu from Chongqing UniversityDr. Yao Zhu is affiliated with the Intelligent Measurement, Imaging and Inertial Sensing Lab (iMiis-Lab) at the College of Optoelectronic Engineering, Chongqing University. The lab focuses on intelligent sensing and imaging, with research spanning novel X-ray detection materials and imaging systems, inertial navigation and multi-modal fusion sensing, and AI-enabled medical image processing. The team has led multiple national and provincial research projects, published more than 100 papers in journals including Opto-Electronic Advances, IEEE Transactions on Medical Imaging, Information Fusion, and Laser & Photonics Reviews, and holds more than 20 authorized patents.Funding informationThis study was financially supported by the Natural Science Foundation of Chongqing, China under grant CSTB2025NSCQ-LZX0041, the Development Foundation of 26th Institute of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation under grant K2605ZZ2025002, the Beijing Natural Science Foundation under Grant L242114 and the National Key Research and Development Program of China under Grant 2019YFC0605203.

Siyi Ma

Institute of Optics and Electronics, Chinese Academy of Scie

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