TIANJIN, TIANJIN, CHINA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Commercial horticulture, intensive orchard operations, and protected greenhouse vegetable cultivation require specialized secondary macronutrient inputs that deliver fast-acting nitrogen paired with bioavailable calcium. Calcium is an essential structural element required for cell wall integrity, membrane stability, and fruit skin elasticity, while fast-acting nitrate nitrogen provides rapid vegetative support without acidifying soil root zones. Sourcing commercial volumes of fully soluble calcium ammonium nitrate CAN requires partnering with verified chemical manufacturers capable of delivering stable nitrogen-calcium assays, 100% water solubility, and reliable export logistics. Established in 2000, Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd. (Shengtaifert ) operates as a specialized manufacturer and international exporter of high-purity crop nutrition formulations, supplying premium calcium ammonium nitrate to global agricultural distributors and commercial farming enterprises.Utilizing advanced prilling towers and dedicated transit warehousing infrastructure near Tianjin Port, Shengtaifert delivers verified quality and supply stability across four core operational pillars:. Dual-Nutrient Synergy with Fast-Acting Nitrogen and Soluble Calcium: Supplying fully soluble formulations with total nitrogen (26% to 28% customizable, or standard 15.5% in horticultural grades) and water-soluble calcium (CaO >= 26.0%, equivalent to Ca >= 19.0%).. Mitigation of Physiological Calcium Deficiencies: Reinforcing cellular middle lamella pectates to reduce bitter pit in apples, blossom end rot in solanaceous crops, and tip burn in leafy vegetables.. Prilled Particle Uniformity and Micro-Fertigation Clarity: Providing smooth round prills (2.0 mm to 4.0 mm) with anti-caking coatings and water-insoluble matter strictly maintained <= 0.05%.. Moisture-Proof Packaging and Multi-Product Consolidation: Utilizing multi-layer PP/PE packaging and flexible mixed-container shipping from dedicated transit facilities near Tianjin Port.Dual-Nutrient Synergy with Fast-Acting Nitrogen and Soluble CalciumCrop yield and post-harvest produce quality depend on the balanced availability of nitrogen and calcium during active cell division. Shengtaifert manufactures calcium ammonium nitrate by reacting high-purity nitric acid with calcium carbonate or limestone, followed by ammonium nitrate integration, filtration, concentration, and tower prilling. The resulting formulation delivers fully customizable nitrogen and calcium assays to meet diverse agronomic and regional regulatory standards, including standard 15.5% total nitrogen (14.4% nitrate-N and 1.1% ammoniacal-N) with >= 26% CaO, as well as enriched agricultural grades containing total nitrogen of 26% to 28%. The high nitrate nitrogen (NO3--N) fraction is immediately available for root absorption, requiring zero biological nitrification in cold or waterlogged soils. Concurrently, the uptake of negatively charged nitrate anions stimulates the synergistic root uptake of positively charged calcium cations (Ca2+), magnesium (Mg2+), and potassium (K+), maintaining electrochemical balance across plant root membranes while avoiding soil acidification. This non-acidifying profile preserves rhizosphere pH balance in continuous fertigation cycles, avoiding root zone toxicity common with ammonium-only fertilizers.Mitigation of Physiological Calcium DeficienciesAt the cellular level, calcium functions as a primary structural binding agent within plant cell walls and middle lamellae, cross-linking with polygalacturonic acid chains to synthesize rigid calcium pectate. This structural lattice imparts mechanical strength to cell walls, regulates cellular membrane permeability, and maintains tissue firmness during rapid fruit sizing. Shengtaifert CAN supplies 100% water-soluble calcium, providing readily absorbable Ca2+ ions that translocate through xylem transpiration streams directly to developing fruit tissue. Because calcium remains immobile within plant phloem and moves strictly through transpiration-driven xylem flow, direct fertigation delivery ensures continuous ionic calcium supply to rapidly expanding terminal fruit tissues. Timely calcium uptake reinforces epidermal integrity, mitigates physiological calcium deficiency symptoms, including bitter pit in apples, blossom end rot in tomatoes and peppers, tip burn in lettuce, and hollow heart in potatoes, enhances skin elasticity against fruit cracking during heavy rainfall, and prolongs post-harvest cold storage firmness.Prilled Particle Uniformity and Micro-Fertigation ClarityModern agricultural operations utilize automated field spreaders, pivot injectors, and greenhouse drip fertigation networks, each demanding consistent physical and chemical properties. Shengtaifert CAN is processed into round, uniform prills with a particle size distribution of 2.0 mm to 4.0 mm (>= 90% concentration) and high individual granule crushing strength (>= 12 N). The smooth prills resist physical shattering and dusting during transport and mechanical spreading, ensuring uniform swath distribution across open fields. For fertigation applications, the prills dissolve rapidly in ambient water without foaming or oily residue. Water-insoluble matter is strictly maintained at <= 0.05%, preventing sediment buildup in irrigation tanks and eliminating clogging risks in drip emitter labyrinths and fine misting nozzles. The ultra-low insoluble residue ensures clear solution flow through 120-mesh secondary drip filtration banks without generating hydraulic backpressure. A specialized biodegradable anti-caking agent is applied to granule surfaces, preserving free-flowing handling properties during long-term storage.Moisture-Proof Packaging and Multi-Product ConsolidationCalcium ammonium nitrate is hygroscopic and requires reliable moisture protection during maritime shipping through tropical and high-humidity sea routes. Shengtaifert packages CAN in 25 kg and 50 kg multi-layer woven polypropylene (PP) outer bags equipped with thick heat-sealed polyethylene (PE) inner liners, alongside 1000 kg and 1200 kg UV-resistant jumbo bulk bags. Operating dedicated transit warehouse facilities within the Tianjin Port maritime logistics perimeter, Shengtaifert manages automated palletization, stretch-film wrapping, and weather-protected container stuffing. The company also supports multi-product container consolidation (FCL mixing), enabling international distributors to combine CAN with compatible specialty fertilizers, such as potassium nitrate, magnesium sulfate, and ammonium sulphate, in unified shipments to streamline customs clearance and working capital.Commercial Procurement ValueDirect factory sourcing from Shengtaifert delivers predictable commercial value to international fertilizer importers, regional distributors, and agricultural enterprises. By eliminating intermediate broker markups, buyers obtain competitive FOB/CFR pricing and direct technical coordination with an established exporter. Authentic quality verification is reinforced through batch Certificates of Analysis (CoA) and pre-shipment inspections conducted by accredited third-party agencies such as SGS. With strategic portside logistics, customizable OEM branding, and flexible payment arrangements (L/C and T/T), Shengtaifert provides commercial partners with a reliable supply of essential plant nutrition.Call-to-Action (CTA)Review detailed technical specifications for water-soluble Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), request certified batch CoAs, and obtain factory-direct export quotations by visiting the official Shengtaifert portal at .

Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Shengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.

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Fully Soluble Calcium Ammonium Nitrate CAN Shengtaifert Prevents Bitter Pit and Blossom End Rot News Provided By Globalso October 19, 2026, 07:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing



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