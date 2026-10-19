AMEA Oman 2026 Bitumen, Base Oil & Logistics Convention Builds Momentum With Over 35 Sponsors And Exhibitors Confirmed

Petrosil's downstream petroleum and logistics convention and exhibition brings regional and international businesses to Muscat on 23 November

MUSCAT, OMAN, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More than 35 companies have confirmed their participation as sponsors and exhibitors at the AMEA Bitumen, Base Oil & Logistics Convention & Exhibition 2026, reflecting growing industry interest in Oman as a meeting point for regional and international businesses across the downstream petroleum, commodities and logistics sectors.

Organized by Petrosil, the one-day exhibition will take place on 23 November 2026 at the Radisson Collection Muscat, Hormuz Grand. It will bring together producers, refiners, traders, importers, exporters, shipping companies, logistics providers and infrastructure businesses from the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

As downstream petroleum markets respond to changing trade flows, refinery economics, freight costs and evolving supply chains, Oman's maritime connectivity and expanding logistics infrastructure provide a relevant setting for strengthening commercial relationships.

Oman's Growing Role in Regional Energy Trade

Strategically located along the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman, Oman connects the Middle East with South Asian, East African and wider Asian markets. Its major ports provide access to international maritime routes without requiring transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Port of Sohar supports industrial activity, petrochemicals and international commerce, while the Port of Duqm is developing as an integrated refining, industrial and logistics hub. The Port of Salalah serves as an established international transshipment gateway connecting global shipping networks.

Continued investment in ports, free zones, refining, storage and transport infrastructure supports Oman Vision 2040, which emphasizes economic diversification, industrial development and logistics.

Representatives from Sohar Port and Freezone will also attend AMEA Oman 2026, offering participants an opportunity to connect with Oman's port and industrial-logistics ecosystem.

For petroleum businesses, port connectivity, terminal capacity, storage availability and shipping arrangements are increasingly important considerations influencing freight economics, delivery reliability and regional competitiveness.

Bitumen and Base Oils: Market Drivers and Trade Opportunities

Bitumen demand across the Middle East, Asia and Africa remains closely linked to road construction, highway development, infrastructure maintenance and urban expansion. Regional consumption and export availability are influenced by construction activity, refinery operations, feedstock costs and seasonal demand patterns.

For buyers and traders, changing crude oil prices, freight rates and product availability can affect the competitiveness of domestic production versus imported bitumen. Exporters and importers continue to evaluate alternative markets, sourcing options and logistics arrangements.

Base oil markets face similar challenges, with lubricant manufacturers, blenders and industrial consumers seeking reliable supplies of suitable grades. Refinery output, product quality, inventory levels, industrial activity and evolving lubricant formulations remain important factors influencing regional trade.

Across both sectors, feedstock prices, refinery utilization, shipping costs, financing conditions and infrastructure investment continue to shape commercial decisions.

Trade flows connecting the Middle East, India, wider Asia and Africa offer opportunities for producers, traders, importers and logistics companies seeking to diversify sourcing and distribution networks.

Infrastructure Development Supports Downstream Demand

Oman's continued development of roads, highways, industrial zones, ports and logistics corridors provides an important backdrop for the convention.

Road construction and maintenance generate demand for bitumen, while industrial expansion creates wider requirements for petroleum products, construction materials, transportation and logistics services.

These developments highlight opportunities for regional suppliers, contractors and service providers to establish new commercial relationships.

A Focused Format for Business Networking

Petrosil's AMEA convention and exhibition format emphasizes direct business interaction rather than a traditional speaker-led conference. The one-day event combines exhibition tables, commercial introductions and focused networking, allowing participants to discuss supply requirements, meet potential counterparties and explore business opportunities.

The convention has received valuable support from several well-established and highly regarded Oman-based industry companies, reflecting growing local interest in strengthening commercial connections with regional and international petroleum and logistics businesses.

“We are encouraged by the strong response to AMEA Oman 2026, with more than 35 sponsors and exhibitors already confirmed. The support we have received from leading Oman-based companies, alongside participation from regional and international businesses, reinforces our confidence in Oman as an important destination for industry networking and trade. Our objective is to create a focused platform where companies can build meaningful relationships, explore new markets and develop long-term business opportunities,” said Riaz Lawyer, Director, Petrosil Group.

Companies interested in participating can visit for registration information and available participation options.

About Petrosil

Petrosil is a UAE- and India-based market intelligence and events company serving the bitumen, base oil, lubricants, additives, waxes and logistics industries.

Since 2012, Petrosil has organized more than 20 international industry events across Dubai, Bangkok, Mumbai, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain. AMEA Oman 2026 will mark the company's first event in the Sultanate of Oman.

Petrosil also publishes Bitumart ( ), Base Oil Report ( ) and Wax Report ( ), providing market intelligence and industry information across the downstream petroleum value chain.

Connecting the Dots. Bitumen | Base Oil | Lubricants | Additives | Waxes | Logistics

Dhiren Shah

Petrosil Group

+91 93232 80923

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AMEA Oman 2026 Bitumen, Base Oil & Logistics Convention Builds Momentum with Over 35 Sponsors and Exhibitors Confirmed News Provided By Petrosil Group October 19, 2026, 07:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry



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