Air Defense Forces Shoot Down Four Russian Missiles And 243 Drones Since This Evening
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment