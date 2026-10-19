Sikkim Governor: Dushyant Kumar Gautam Takes Oath At Lok Bhavan

Dushyant Kumar Gautam officially took charge as Sikkim's new Governor today. He took his oath at the Lok Bhavan in Gangtok on Monday. President Droupadi Murmu recently appointed new governors for four states on Monday, October 13. The Rashtrapati Bhavan released an official statement about this reshuffle. Sudha Yadav is the new governor of Karnataka. Dhal Singh Bisen takes over as the Uttarakhand Governor. Braj Mohan Ram is now the Odisha Governor, and Dushyant Gautam gets Sikkim.

Dushyant Gautam has a strong political background. He previously worked as the BJP National General Secretary. He also headed the party's Scheduled Caste Morcha. Earlier in his career, he served as a Delhi Municipal Corporation councillor and a Rajya Sabha member. This appointment is part of a bigger reshuffle across six states. As part of this change, the previous governors of Sikkim and Kerala moved to Kerala and Tamil Nadu, respectively.

Sudha Yadav brings extensive experience to Karnataka. She is a former Lok Sabha MP from Mahendragarh in Haryana. She also sits on the BJP Parliamentary Board. She holds an MSc and a PhD in Chemistry from IIT Roorkee. From 2019 to 2022, she worked as a member of the National Commission for Backward Classes.

Dhal Singh Bisen is a former Lok Sabha MP from Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh. He previously served as an MLA and a Cabinet Minister in the Madhya Pradesh government. During that time, he managed key departments such as School Education, Forest, Transport, and Mines. He also headed the Madhya Pradesh Fourth State Finance Commission.

Braj Mohan Ram is a prominent Dalit leader from the Dhobi community. He previously represented Palamu in Jharkhand as a Lok Sabha MP for three straight terms in 1996, 1998, and 1999. Before that, he served as an MLA in undivided Bihar.