AB Akola Group Increases Its Investment In OMG Bubble Tea And Acquires A Controlling Stake

"By acquiring a controlling stake, we are taking an active leadership role in executing the company's strategy. Our goal is to help OMG Bubble Tea enter its next phase of growth by contributing not only capital, but also AB Akola Group's expertise in financial management, manufacturing efficiency, export development, corporate governance, and business development. We are confident that these capabilities will enable the company to accelerate its international expansion and strengthen its competitive position," says Mažvydas Šileika, Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group.

Following the transaction, the founders of OMG Bubble Tea will continue to participate in the company's management and business development. Three of the five members of the Board will be appointed by AB Akola Group.

Founded in 2022, UAB OMG Bubble Tea produces natural bubble tea and exports approximately 97% of its products to France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Greece, Italy, and other European countries. In the 2025 financial year, the company's sales revenue amounted to EUR 9.5 million.

The company's manufacturing facility in Panevėžys currently employs 51 people following the automation of production processes and improvements in operational efficiency. In June this year, the company entered a new stage of development by launching the production and sale of functional carbonated beverages. These new products are already available in Lithuania and are being exported to Greece and Italy.

AB Akola Group has been cooperating with OMG Bubble Tea since 2024, when it acquired a minority stake in the company and joined its Board. Through this transaction, the Group increases its ownership to 51% and assumes control of the company, marking the beginning of a new stage in the partnership.

The transaction is in line with AB Akola Group's strategy of investing in high-potential growth businesses. Previously, the Group invested in the smart farming start-up Geoface and the functional beverages start-up Brite.

AB Akola Group owns the largest agriculture and food production group in the Baltic States, employing more than 5,000 people. The Group includes such well-known companies as Kauno grūdai, Linas Agro, Vilniaus paukštynas, Kaišiadorių paukštynas, Dotnuva Baltic, and others. The Group operates across the entire food value chain – from field to fork. According to audited figures, the Group's consolidated revenue for the 2025–2026 financial year amounted to EUR 1.5 billion, EBITDA to EUR 95 million, and net profit to EUR 43 million.

For more information:

Mažvydas Šileika

Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group

E-mail: ...

Mob. +370 619 19 403