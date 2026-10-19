Police Investigate Suspected Vehicle Breach at Leipzig Airport
(MENAFN) German authorities have launched a major security operation after a vehicle was suspected of breaking through the perimeter fence at Leipzig/Halle Airport in eastern Germany, according to reports.
Damage to the airport's security fence was discovered late Saturday, shortly before eleven in the evening, prompting police and emergency personnel to search the surrounding grounds.
Investigators believe a car may have entered the airport without authorization in an area near several Russian Antonov cargo aircraft parked at the facility.
Police spokeswoman Therese Leverenz said, “It is highly likely that a vehicle drove through the fence. However, during the search of the grounds that night, neither a vehicle nor any unauthorized persons were found on the premises.”
Authorities planned to continue searching the airport on Sunday with additional personnel. Meanwhile, the northern runway remained closed as investigations continued.
Leverenz also confirmed the disruption to airport operations, stating, “Following the security incident, flight operations on the north side of the airport were suspended.” DHL cargo flights serving the Leipzig/Halle hub were redirected to the southern runway.
The damaged section of fencing near the Russian aircraft was secured and isolated. Three Antonov An-124 cargo planes have been stationed at the airport since 2022 and remain grounded under European Union sanctions imposed on Russia.
Damage to the airport's security fence was discovered late Saturday, shortly before eleven in the evening, prompting police and emergency personnel to search the surrounding grounds.
Investigators believe a car may have entered the airport without authorization in an area near several Russian Antonov cargo aircraft parked at the facility.
Police spokeswoman Therese Leverenz said, “It is highly likely that a vehicle drove through the fence. However, during the search of the grounds that night, neither a vehicle nor any unauthorized persons were found on the premises.”
Authorities planned to continue searching the airport on Sunday with additional personnel. Meanwhile, the northern runway remained closed as investigations continued.
Leverenz also confirmed the disruption to airport operations, stating, “Following the security incident, flight operations on the north side of the airport were suspended.” DHL cargo flights serving the Leipzig/Halle hub were redirected to the southern runway.
The damaged section of fencing near the Russian aircraft was secured and isolated. Three Antonov An-124 cargo planes have been stationed at the airport since 2022 and remain grounded under European Union sanctions imposed on Russia.
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