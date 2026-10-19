MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) PetroTal Announces Board Change and Appointment of Emily Morris as Head of Investor Relations

October 19, 2026 2:00 AM EDT | Source: PetroTal Corp.

Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - PetroTal Corp. (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Emily Morris as Head of Investor Relations. Based in London, Ms. Morris will lead the Company's investor relations program and broaden its engagement with the global investment community, where a significant and growing portion of PetroTal's major shareholders are located. Ms. Morris is required to step down from the Company's Board of Directors in order to assume the role, and this is effective immediately.

"We are delighted that Emily has agreed to take on this important role," said Manuel Pablo Zuniga-Pflucker, President and Chief Executive Officer of PetroTal. "Having worked closely with the Company as an advisor since 2018 and as a member of the Board of Directors since 2023, Emily brings an exceptional understanding of our business, strategy and growth opportunities. Her extensive relationships across the international investment community, together with her presence in London, will be valuable in strengthening our engagement with shareholders and communicating PetroTal's investment proposition to a broader audience."

"I am excited to take on this role at an important time for PetroTal," said Ms. Morris. "Having worked closely with the management team for more than eight years, including advising on the Company's AIM IPO, and more recently serving on the Board of Directors, I have great confidence in PetroTal's strategy and prospects. I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place, deepening our dialogue with existing shareholders and broadening our engagement with the investment community across Europe, Canada and internationally."

Ms. Morris has served on PetroTal's Board of Directors since October 2023 and brings over 25 years of experience in London's energy capital markets. Her career includes leadership roles in investment banking and advisory, supporting international energy companies with investor relations strategies, investor targeting, corporate communications, equity story development and stock exchange listings. She also brings broad experience across corporate advisory, energy equity research and equity sales, having worked with a range of international investment banks and specialist natural resources advisory firms.

In her new role, Ms. Morris succeeds David Popowich, PetroTal's prior Director of Investor Relations, who has resigned to pursue another opportunity in the oil and gas sector. Mr. Popowich will remain with the Company until October 23, 2026, to help support an orderly transition. PetroTal thanks David for his contributions over the past two years and wishes him every success in the future.

About PetroTal

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri‐quoted (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in the Bretana Norte oil field in Peru's Block 95, where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2022, PetroTal became the largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field. It is actively building new initiatives to champion community sensitive energy production, benefiting all stakeholders.

For further information, please see the Company's website at, the Company's filed documents at , or below:

Camilo McAllister

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

...

T: (713) 253-4997

Manolo Zuniga

President and Chief Executive Officer

...

T: (713) 609-9101

PetroTal Investor Relations

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Celicourt Communications

Mark Antelme / Sophie Brand

...

T: +44 (0) 20 7770 6424

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated & Financial Adviser)

Ritchie Balmer / James Spinney / Edward Foulkes

T: +44 (0) 207 409 3494

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart / Simon Mensley / Ashton Clanfield

T: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Broker)

Richard Crichton / David McKeown / Georgia Langoulant

T: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's investor relations program, investor engagement, and the expected benefits of the leadership appointment described herein. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "will," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company's filings with applicable securities regulators. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.







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Source: PetroTal Corp.