Vance Keeps His Presidential Plans Open
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance has not yet determined whether he will seek the presidency in 2028, leaving open the possibility of stepping away from the race despite being considered one of the strongest potential Republican candidates to follow President Donald Trump.
During an hour-long town hall in Michigan, Vance was asked whether he might decide against running. Responding to the question, he said: "Of course there's a chance."
He explained that he tends to delay major personal decisions and would "have to think about it." Vance pointed to his responsibilities as a father of four young children and discussed his wife, Usha Vance, noting that she "has never loved politics" but "loves public service."
Trump has previously described Vance as his "most likely" successor within the Republican Party.
The vice president also defended the administration's economic and international policies, criticizing former President Joe Biden's administration for failing to adequately support the manufacturing sector. However, he acknowledged that reversing the industry's decline would require time.
Addressing the conflict involving Iran and the resulting increase in fuel prices, Vance acknowledged the financial pressure on American consumers, stating: "I recognize that gas prices are too high right now," adding: "When this conflict is over, we are going to see gas prices come down."
Vance also stood by Trump's approach toward Iran, arguing that the United States had "in some ways ... won decisively." Nevertheless, he recognized that the opposing side could still influence the outcome, saying that "the enemy gets a vote here."
He added that Washington was working to secure a "final firm commitment from the Iranians that they're not going to rebuild their nuclear program."
During an hour-long town hall in Michigan, Vance was asked whether he might decide against running. Responding to the question, he said: "Of course there's a chance."
He explained that he tends to delay major personal decisions and would "have to think about it." Vance pointed to his responsibilities as a father of four young children and discussed his wife, Usha Vance, noting that she "has never loved politics" but "loves public service."
Trump has previously described Vance as his "most likely" successor within the Republican Party.
The vice president also defended the administration's economic and international policies, criticizing former President Joe Biden's administration for failing to adequately support the manufacturing sector. However, he acknowledged that reversing the industry's decline would require time.
Addressing the conflict involving Iran and the resulting increase in fuel prices, Vance acknowledged the financial pressure on American consumers, stating: "I recognize that gas prices are too high right now," adding: "When this conflict is over, we are going to see gas prices come down."
Vance also stood by Trump's approach toward Iran, arguing that the United States had "in some ways ... won decisively." Nevertheless, he recognized that the opposing side could still influence the outcome, saying that "the enemy gets a vote here."
He added that Washington was working to secure a "final firm commitment from the Iranians that they're not going to rebuild their nuclear program."
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