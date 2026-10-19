TN: Kulasekarapattinam Gears Up For Dussehra, Steps Up Crowd Arrangements

MENAFN - IANS) Thoothukudi, Oct 19 (IANS) Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu is preparing for a gathering of devotees on October 20, when the Soorasamharam ritual on its beach will mark the climax of the Dussehra festival at the Mutharamman temple.

The celebration draws pilgrims from across southern India and tourists, with around eight lakh people attending Soorasamharam and more than 12 lakh visiting the temple during the festival's 11 days. This year's festivities began on October 11.

Authorities have stepped up security, sanitation and crowd management arrangements ahead of the main event, even as narrow roads and inadequate infrastructure remain concerns in the coastal village.

More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed to regulate crowds, traffic and transport. Surveillance arrangements include 90 permanent CCTV cameras and another 175 installed temporarily for the festival.

Three joint commissioners are overseeing arrangements at the temple, beach and parking areas. Two road stretches are being constructed to improve access to the temple and seafront and provide exit routes for devotees. Officials said managing such large crowds requires coordination, particularly to ensure drinking water, sanitation, medical assistance and safe dispersal after the beachfront ritual.

The local body and temple authorities are supplying drinking water, while 175 permanent toilets and 180 temporary toilets have been made available. An additional 200 sanitation workers have been engaged to support the panchayat's cleaning teams throughout the celebrations.

An official said essential amenities were being monitored and infrastructure improvements were being undertaken to meet the demands of the gathering.

The festival generates revenue for the village panchayat, but officials acknowledged that better roads and shelters were needed to accommodate the influx. Official sources, citing the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records, said eight lakh devotees attended Soorasamharam in 2018.

Meanwhile, the festival committee has been pursuing UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage recognition, highlighting the celebration's traditional significance, artistic expressions and tourism appeal. An official said avenues for securing recognition would be explored, adding that such a distinction would enhance the festival's cultural profile.

Revenue officials also suggested that the state government formally notify the festival and bring its conduct under district administration supervision, following the arrangement adopted for celebrations at the Tiruchendur Murugan temple. They said this would help strengthen coordination among departments responsible for managing the crowds and providing essential services during the annual gathering.