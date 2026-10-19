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ALSTOM S.A: Alstom Secures A First Tranche Order Worth Approximately €800 Million In Vietnam


Date: 2026-10-19 02:01:36

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 19 October 2026 Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has secured a first tranche order worth approximately €800 million for the supply of Metropolis trains for urban rail projects in Hanoi, as part of the agreement announced on 6 October 2026 with Vingroup (see link ). The trains will be designed and manufactured at Alstom's Valenciennes Petite-Forêt site in France.

This first tranche order will be booked in the third quarter of Alstom's fiscal year 2026/27.

MetropolisTM, AlstomTM are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

About Alstom Alstom is the pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transportation. We design and deliver a complete range of future-ready solutions – from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions. With 87,800 people in 61 countries, Alstom brings together global expertise and multi-local presence to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. Together with our partners and customers, we realise the power of rail. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €19.2 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2026.
For more information, please visit

Contacts Press
Investor Relations
Cyril GUÉRIN - Tel.: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16
...
Guillaume GAUVILLE – Tel.: +44 (0)7 588 022 744
...
Jalal DAHMANE – Tel.: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62
...

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