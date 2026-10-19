Southern Railway Rules: Can Loud Music On Trains Land You In Trouble? Know The Penalty

People playing loud music or speaking loudly on mobile phones in public places can make journeys uncomfortable for others. The problem becomes particularly frustrating during train travel, when passengers expect a peaceful environment. To address such disturbances, Southern Railway has reportedly introduced stricter action against passengers who play music or watch videos on speaker mode or make loud phone calls.

Southern Railway May Impose Rs 1,000 Fine

Under the reported rules, passengers who disturb others by playing loud music or speaking loudly on their phones may face a fine of Rs 1,000. Authorities may also remove offenders from train coaches and railway premises for creating a nuisance.

The move aims to ensure that passengers can travel comfortably without being disturbed by the behaviour of others. Playing videos or music through a phone's speaker, especially in crowded coaches, can affect the travel experience of fellow passengers.

The reported order also proposes stricter action against repeat offenders. Those who repeatedly violate the rules could face imprisonment of up to six months and a fine of up to Rs 5,000.

Can Other Railway Zones Also Enforce These Rules?

The reported order is expected to encourage other railway zones to take similar steps to address disturbances during journeys. Metro services may also use applicable rules to deal with passengers whose behaviour disrupts the comfort of others.

Creating a nuisance in public transport spaces can already attract action under applicable regulations. Metro authorities, for instance, have powers to take action against disruptive passengers, including removing them from coaches where permitted by the rules.

Passengers should therefore keep their phone volumes low, use earphones responsibly and avoid loud conversations while travelling. However, the exact scope and implementation of Southern Railway's reported order should be confirmed through an official notification before the penalties are treated as applicable across all railway zones.